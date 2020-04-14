AS THEY ADAPT to their new takeout-only business model, New Hampshire restaurant owners must be thankful for the customers who keep calling and ordering.
We’re willing to bet they’ll be even more thankful to the loyal supporters who are taking the time to write to Our Gourmet to share a comment or two about their favorite restaurants.
Since we first asked for your contributions a couple of weeks ago, we’ve been surprised by the number of readers who responded.
Today, we want to share a few of their recommendations:
.John B. Martin says he loves Constantly Pizza (constantlypizza.net), which has locations in Concord (224-9366) and Penacook (227-1117).
“I have been eating their pizza for decades. They specialize in specialty pizzas. My favorite is the Hawaiian with regular bacon and Canadian bacon. The crust is wonderfully chewy. I always get extra as there is no better breakfast than cold, leftover pizza.
“The staff is super friendly and the luscious desserts come directly from Boston’s North End. Whether you pick it up yourself or have it delivered, it’s always hot and delicious.”
Steve Powers is a big fan of Goldenrod in Manchester (goldenrodrestaurant.com, 623-9469).
“Seafood, burgers, hot dogs and ice cream help make this pandemic easier to take,” he says.
“Customers can call orders in or have their orders taken at the window. Numbers are assigned being called on a loudspeaker when ready. Basically, it’s like the service used in the warmer months ... With the exception of no outdoor picnic tables, customers open their vehicle/truck tailgates and hatches to dine alfresco. Warm coats make that dining experience more enjoyable!
“Between you and I, the Slaw Dogs are to die for!” (Hmmm, maybe we shouldn’t have included that.)
Andrea Dudley wrote to tell us about La Boca in Wolfeboro (labocallc.com, 581-9729).
She tells us that owners Liz and Steven “pared their offerings to ones that can be packed to travel well — favorites like Thai red curry with shrimp or beef tenderloin, seared salmon with julienned vegetable, slow-braised pork shoulder over pappardelle, and more.
“Also available are appetizers like crispy cauliflower with harissa salt and sumac dipping sauce. Desserts include a daily selection of cheesecake or layer cake. Their house-baked rolls are included, too.
Andrea says LaBoca “takes orders via voicemail, sends email invoices, and leaves food outside on a table for pick-up at the appointed time. It’s always piping hot.
“While we miss being able to eat in La Boca’s cozy dining room, having their food available — prepared so lovingly and safely — has been a bright spot.”
Tonya Angwin gives a thumbs up to the takeout experience at Giorgio’s (giorgiostogo.com), which has temporary menus online for its Manchester, Milford and Merrimack locations.
“Giorgio’s on Manchester’s West Side is new at the take-out game at this volume,” Tonya says. “That being said, I had a wonderful experience.
“We kept our order simple with Chipotle Chicken Wraps and a Caesar Salad. Everything came individually wrapped. The side of french fries was hand-cut. A nice surprise was the addition of rolls and Giorgio’s dipping oil that I live for!
“Everything was paid for online including the tip. A masked and gloved server just placed my order on the back seat through the open window. And without ordering martinis, my bill has never been so low. Easy, safe, delicious.”
Last but not least for today, Suzanne Bedard had a short comment about Hooked in Manchester (hookedonignite.com, 606-1189): “Hooked, Hanover St., Manchester....Amazing! Seafood Cioppino is almost enough for 2!”
If you’d like to tell us about your favorite restaurant and its current takeout operation, write to us at us at ourgourmetUL@gmail.com. We’ll try to include your comments in a future column.