When we were scanning the Our Gourmet archives for restaurants that haven’t been reviewed in a long time, we were surprised to see that Bedford’s River Road Tavern had not been reviewed in 10 years.
Ten years means it’s time for an update, and since Mrs. Gourmet and I had never been there, we decided to head over and check it out.
We stopped in for lunch around 1 on a Sunday afternoon. The place was quite busy, and as we were standing at the “Please Wait to be Seated” sign, the bartender spotted us and told us to sit anywhere, as long as we didn’t sit on anybody else’s laps. So we grabbed one of two open tables in a sunny spot near the front windows.
Outside, the tavern is a nicely rehabbed old house just across the street from the Lowe’s/Target plaza. Inside, it’s a rustic barn, complete with timber framing, a big stone fireplace and wooden signs and slogans that create a vibe that’s comfortable and relaxed — Mrs. Gourmet called it the kind of place that would be perfect for apres ski, if it were a little farther north.
The menu is limited, with six “Snacks & Starters” and seven “Mains.” The salads and a few sides are vegetarian friendly. There’s a rotating selection of craft beers, and a substantial list of daily specials.
We started with a bowl of the soup of the day, Cheeseburger ($6). This thick, cheesy/creamy soup was excellent — filled with chunks of hamburger, rotini pasta and topped with chopped dill pickles, it was a great concept that was tasty, filling and warming.
We also got an order of smoked applewood bacon ($7), which was thick-cut, salty and just the right combination of crispy and chewy. It was served with maple syrup that was as sticky as it was thick. (We found that out after we managed to dribble it in several spots around the table.) The menu called it maple bourbon sauce, but we didn’t detect anything but syrup.
Mrs. G chose the Cuban-Wich ($14) for her main course. The contents were pretty much in line with the traditional Cuban, with pork loin, salami (an alternative to ham), pickles and Swiss cheese. The main difference is that this one was served on a toasted ciabatta roll rather than being pressed and grilled. Mrs. G is a big fan of Cuban sandwiches, and this one hit the spot for her. It was big enough that she brought half home for the next day’s lunch.
I decided on Tzatziki Salmon ($17) for my entree. The 8-ounce filet was perfectly cooked and topped with a drizzle of tzatziki and served on a bed of wilted greens. For my taste, there could have been more tzatziki, but a sauce served on the side that wasn’t on the menu — I’d call it a tahini-honey mustard — made up for that.
Both entrees came with fries. Mrs. G opted for sweet-potato fries.
Our tab, for two appetizers and two entrees and one beer came to about $56.
Our server, Kalee, was very friendly and efficient as she worked several tables during a busy lunch rush. With great food, great atmosphere and a great crew, it’s easy to see why River Road would be busy on a winter Sunday afternoon.