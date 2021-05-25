OUR GOURMET GREW UP in a place where people raise their own pigs and chop down hickory trees, all in the name of barbecue.
Memories of watching pork being slow-smoked for church homecoming suppers came to mind during a recent drive through Hampton. A block off Route 1 on High Street, it was the wood stacked against the front of Shane’s Texas Pit Bar and Grill that made OG shout, “Stop the car!”
The Primary Dining Companion (PDC) happily obliged, and within minutes, we were seated in the outside bar area behind the barbecue restaurant, taking in the brightly painted murals, fire table, tiki bar, and randomly placed sofas, picnic tables and high-tops. The place was pleasantly peopled and the vibe was mellow.
OG ordered a classic on-the-rocks margarita ($10) and settled in to enjoy the sunshine (there’s inside dining as well as a tented outside dining section in front of Shane’s). PDC had his old standby, Budweiser ($3.75) and we strategized over the menu.
How to enjoy as many as possible of the panoply of smoked meats — brisket, pork, chicken, ribs?
We had to compromise, having only two stomachs between us, and decided to save the ribs for another day.
The PDC was in a Tex-Mex mood and ordered the nachos ($10), which came with guacamole. The guac was excellent, the nachos just garden variety.
The two tacos he chose ($3 each) were an entirely different matter.
The Asada was filled with marinated flank steak and its spicy citrus flavor and tenderness were a winning combo. For the BBQ taco, PDC picked brisket (smoked pork and chicken are also available). The brisket was juicy and smoky, its taste enhanced by a sprinkling of pickled onions.
We also ordered the 6th Street Wings ($10), which offered a choice of sauce or rub. We went with honey BBQ sauce, though the mango habanera also caught our eye. The 10 jumbo wings were fresh from the smoker and all that one could wish for in a wing. We each had one and decided to take home the rest, since OG had also ordered a pulled pork sandwich.
That sandwich was the Little Piggy ($14). a mountain of pork perched on mac and cheese, topped with bacon. It came with one side. OG decided on the beans, which were homemade and went very well with the bacon.
PDC did his best to assist, gallantly accepting half of the huge sandwich.
The mac and cheese managed to hold its own with the pulled pork, its saltiness and creamy texture providing a counterpoint to the sweet and tender meat.
Somewhere between the wings and the sandwich, a musician set up in the corner and began to play an acoustic guitar with great skill. His singing was also stellar, and it was clear he was writing his own material.
We asked our friendly server (who was also tending the patio bar) the performer’s name. Twenty-something Cole Davidson got his start at the University of Vermont and is on Spotify.
OG doesn’t usually include music reviews, but Davidson was awesome, described on one music website as an “all-folk troubadour with gorgeous melodies and a mesmerizing voice.”
The PDC and I were tempted to order another round of drinks and keep listening, but decided to head out to the beach and drive up the coast, lulled into a happy mood by good food and music.