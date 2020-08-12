I WAS IN PORTSMOUTH recently with a couple of friends, walking around and pointing out some of the highlights of my old hometown.
I was getting into the tour guide act, rambling on about my memories of some of the things that aren’t around anymore in the new Portsmouth. I didn’t notice any eye rolling or whispering, and neither friend tried to accidentally get separated, so either my trip down memory lane wasn’t boring them too badly, or, because we were on our way to lunch, they were just hungry enough to put up with it.
Either way, the tour ended at a waterfront spot that has been around for decades, but none of us had ever visited.
Geno’s Chowder & Sandwich Shop is a tiny place perched right on the channel that separates Peirce Island from the Portsmouth mainland. It’s a block away from Prescott Park and Strawbery Banke, but unless they notice the small plastic sign near the corner, most tourists would never know it was there.
The restaurant is small, with just a handful of tables inside and another handful in what appeared to be a permanent covered patio. A temporary tent holds still more tables even closer to the water’s edge.
We were seated on the patio, with a great view of the Peirce Island bridge and the boats passing through the channel on a perfect summer afternoon.
The menu is simple — not surprising considering that Geno’s doesn’t serve dinner. You won’t find whole lobster or fried seafood, but there are chowders, stews, lobster and crab rolls and salads, along with a selection of burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches for non-seafood eaters who find themselves there against their will. The seafood selections change daily, and are market-priced.
With such a limited menu, we strategized our order to avoid duplication. The one thing we knew for sure going in was that nobody would be ordering a hamburger.
Friend 1 saw the house-made salmon burger ($13.99) on the menu, which prompted her own tromp down memory lane to her mom’s salmon cakes, a recollection that dates back to babyhood.
Salmon was not a delicacy in that era, she said — students in high school home economics classes across the land had been taught to cook on a budget using canned Alaska salmon. The recipe was one you could extend with an extra slice of stale bread, another egg, and an additional dash of Worcestershire sauce and Old Bay seasoning.
The salmon in Geno’s burger was most definitely fresh, and perfectly cooked — crispy on the outside and tender and juicy inside.
The sandwich was simplicity itself. A sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and the fish, with two sweet pickles on top. It was accompanied by tartar sauce, which tended toward the sweet pickled end of the scale, and complemented the salty salmon.
All of this and a bag of chips, too. Friend 1 was happy.
For Friend 2, summer means one thing foodwise — a lobster roll. She spotted the house special, which included a regular lobster roll and a cup of your choice of chowder for $22.99. Sold!
The clam chowder was on the thin side, so if you like it to be a more stew-like consistency, you are out of luck. The clams-to-potato ratio was 2 to 1, so no complaints there. However, the broth had a curious tang. Friend 2 is guessing it was vinegar — quick research at the table turned up a few recipes calling for chowder to be finished off with red wine vinegar (for some twisted reason). In any case, the sourness was a bit overwhelming.
Some restaurants serve lobster rolls with melted butter; some serve them with mayo (and celery — a real downer for Friend 2). At Geno’s, you are given the choice. Since the butter and mayo are served on the side, you can have both, which is the route she took.
The lobster roll (complete with bag of chips), was as simple as it comes — naked lobster, a tail and a claw, atop Butterhead lettuce, served in a grilled hot dog roll. Friend 2 liked how you could make the lobster roll to your taste — and she liked the absence of celery — but for the price, she thought it was short on the tender, delicious lobster.
I am a crab lover, and even though the crabs caught in New England waters are more work than meat, if somebody is doing the shelling, I’m happy to be doing the eating. Local crabmeat apparently isn’t always on the menu at Geno’s, but it was this day, so I opted for the crab roll ($17.99) with a small order of lobster stew ($6.99).
First, the stew: A thin, milky broth contained several chunks of lobster meat — body meat, primarily — with bubbles of butter on the surface. Lobster stew is gently flavored as a rule, but I thought this version was mild to the point of being bland.
I found myself reaching for the salt shaker for the stew and for the crab roll as well. The crab roll was prepared and presented much like Friend 2’s lobster roll — naked on a bed of lettuce on a grilled roll with mayo and melted butter on the side. I poured melted butter over one half of the unadulterated crab meat and spread mayo on the other, and found that the butter-only side needed that jolt of salt. I will say that the amount of meat on the crab roll appeared to be more generous than on the lobster roll.
Friend 1 claimed that she didn’t have room for dessert, but Friend 2 and I plowed ahead, drawn by the impressive list of homemade choices on the daily specials board.
Friend 2 picked the Brownie Sundae ($4.95). The dessert was short on hot fudge and topped with way too much whipped cream. It felt like you were on a scavenger hunt for the brownie, which wasn’t as fudgy as she had hoped, but would please cake-like brownie fans. The vanilla ice cream was just about perfect.
I went for a slice of peach pie with ice cream ($5.99). The pie seemed clearly homemade, with a slight dusting of cinnamon on the flaky crust and a wonderful peach filling cooked almost to a preserve-like consistency.
The double scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side was as big as the pie itself, and together they made an excellent dessert.
Sufficiently strengthened by our waterfront lunch, our Portsmouth wanderings continued, this time with Friend 1 leading the tour.
As we walked, we compared notes on Geno’s and agreed that the food was pretty basic and a bit expensive — our total bill came to $95, which is nothing to sneeze at for lunch, even in Portsmouth.
But the location, the company and the perfect summer day — with history lessons thrown in for free — made for a memorable afternoon.