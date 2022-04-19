IT’S BEEN SEVEN YEARS since an Our Gourmet team visited Blue Latitudes, so we decided it was time for a fresh take on this Dover stalwart, which opened in 2004.
That was when the Garrison City was just beginning to be recognized as competition for Portsmouth, long dubbed a restaurant capital. Since then, even more eateries have opened in Dover, making it a true destination for foodies.
Located in the Cocheco Falls Millworks building on Central Avenue, Blue Latitudes has an extensive outdoor dining space. There was a bit of chill in the air when we arrived, so we elected to eat inside.
My eye was caught by the Crock-O-Guac on the specials board ($9.95), and this ambrosial combination of avocado, garlic, citrus and salt was soon being devoured, along with a pile of crispy tortilla chips.
Sometimes the simplest dishes can be the hardest to get right, and guacamole is in this category. This version was creamy, balanced in flavor, and delicious.
Our server was friendly and engaging, and had several menu suggestions, including the Lettuce Wraps ($14.50), which our 2015 review highly praised.
The do-it-yourself dish offers butter lettuce leaves to fill with spicy chicken, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and other veggies, and is served with Thai peanut sauce. I first encountered these at the Asian-themed restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s in the 1990s.
But I was busy with the guac and chips, and decided to pair them with an Old Fashioned ($9.50). Soon our server-turned bartender was muddling cherries and oranges with bitters, topping this off with simple syrup and Bulleit bourbon (rye is also an option).
The Primary Dining Companion (PDC) was trying to narrow down his dinner choice, and seriously considered the Fried Chicken Poke Bowl ($16.95), a riff on the Hawaiian culinary classic (“poke” means “chunk” or “slice” in Hawaiian) of protein, veggies and rice with a spicy sauce.
Blue Latitudes also offers tuna and pork belly poke bowls.
It turned out it was the fried chicken that the PDC really wanted, so he chose the Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Sausage Gravy ($18.95).
The chicken cutlet was tender and moist; the sausage gravy was savory.
“Very much in the Southern tradition,” he said. “There was a lot of sausage in that sausage gravy.”
The mashed potatoes were a tad dry, but the grilled zucchini and summer squash medley was quite toothsome.
Dover’s Best Burger with cheddar appealed to me, partly because it was such a value at $11.50. It came with fries, which I dipped in mayonnaise, in the Belgian tradition.
The burger was on the rare side, as I requested, and checked off all the burger boxes. It was described as Angus beef, and had all the marbling associated with that label. The juicy patty was served on a soft, slightly sweet roll.
Blue Latitudes bills itself as an American restaurant, and the steak, seafood, tacos and hearty salads on offer back up this claim.
On another, warmer, day we’d like to try the patio seating, and perhaps even linger for a dessert martini ($10) — the Green Goddess, Fat Elvis or Cottontail sound like fun choices.