SOHO BISTRO AND LOUNGE is burning the candle at both ends.
At one end: a late-night dance club that offers VIP bottle service staffed by servers wearing black cocktail dresses.
At the other: a restaurant that is trying to attract patrons who will be long gone by the time the DJ kicks off the party at 10 o’clock.
To help ensure it can have it both ways, the restaurant recruited a chef whose resume includes a stint at Mint Bistro.
SoHo recently enjoyed some buzz when mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan hosted her primary campaign party there.
The 20 Old Granite St. spot, which is just off of Elm Street across from SNHU Arena, is going to need to temper the location’s reputation as a bar for the 20-something crowd. It was known in its last two incarnations as DRYNK and Whiskeys 20, respectively.
On a recent Friday night, Our Gourmet and his Lovely Dining Companion arrived around 7 p.m., and located a metered parking spot on the street across from the restaurant. We found an inviting atmosphere and a decent-sized crowd in the dining area around the bar.
We were immediately escorted to a high-top table, where we found a small placard alerting us that all our food items would be 50% off because of a Friday happy hour promotion from 5 to 8 p.m.
We would have to remind our waitress about that discount both when we arrived and when we got the check, but it shaved a nice chunk off our tab. The regular menu prices (reflected in this review) were reasonable, especially for the quality of cuisine we enjoyed that night.
After selecting cocktails — a Hot and Dirty Martini ($12) for my dining companion and a Mexican Mule ($11) for me, we ordered the Homemade Lobster Ragoons ($16), which SoHo plays up as one of its signature appetizers.
Indeed, the delicious fried wontons featured good-sized pieces of lobster mixed in with cream cheese and scallions. They were served with a sweet and spicy soy dipping sauce.
While SoHo offers a good menu of burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads, we stuck to our seafood theme. My dining companion chose the Baked Haddock ($24), which was served piccata-style in a savory sauce with capers.
The fish filet was flaky and moist, even pleasing this OG, who is generally not a big fan of baked fish. The haddock was served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed baby spinach.
I chose the Scottish Salmon ($26), which was pan-seared with lemon and cooked to perfection. The salmon, sitting atop fingerling-potato/bacon hash and spinach, had a thin, crispy exterior and a tender center. My dining companion, who is still in training to acquire a taste for salmon, liked it so much she kept stealing bites from my plate.
Like many restaurants these days, especially new ones struggling to attract staff, the service was slow at times, though several staff members, including the owner, visited our table to check on us.
We can’t speak for the dance club scene — we left shortly after the DJ arrived to start setting up his gear — but we greatly enjoyed our entrees and that lobster rangoon enough to want to make a return trip. We’ll leave the bottle service to the club crowd.