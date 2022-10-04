Shrimp and Grits at Sol

Shrimp and grits ($20) at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge in Portsmouth is backed up by smoky bacon, mushroom, onion, garlic and bell pepper, with plenty of Vermont cheddar in the grits.

It took more than a year for Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge’s owners to renovate the spaces formerly occupied by Mr. Kim’s and Agave Mexican Bistro on Portsmouth’s State Street.

This Our Gourmet team thinks it was worth the wait.

Our Gourmet logo
Deviled eggs at Sol

The deviled eggs ($6) at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge are topped with candied bacon and chow-chow relish.