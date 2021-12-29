It’s been another tough year for restaurants in New Hampshire. Between staff shortages and COVID worries among customers, many restaurants have struggled, some terminally.
But with few exceptions, the restaurants that this Our Gourmet team visited were doing their best to weather the storm, turning out great food with great service and keeping their customers happy.
It’s been a good dining year for Mrs. Gourmet and me, and we thought we’d take a holiday-week break to look back on five of the restaurants we liked best.
Riviera Nayarit, Nashua
When you have to look up the translations of the sections and dishes on a Mexican restaurant’s menu, we think it’s a pretty good indication that it’s not going to be your typical Mexican restaurant.
That’s what we had to do when Mrs. Gourmet and I first looked at the online menu at Riviera Nayarit, a new Mexican seafood restaurant in downtown Nashua.
There are a few familiar items that you’d find at your typical Mexican place, but what makes Riviera Nayarit unique is the emphasis on seafood: shrimp, scallops, octopus, snapper and more, grilled, fried, in ceviche and raw.
We visited with our son, the former Bottomless Pit, and had a great time, enjoying a feast including the towering Torres de Marisco and the brimming, creamy Molcajete de Mariscos. The food was excellent and plentiful, and the service was friendly and helpful, especially when it came to navigating the unfamiliar menu.
We left feeling we had just enjoyed the Mexican seaside version of a Thanksgiving feast.
www.rivieranh.com, 603-521-8602
Kettlehead Brewing Co., Tilton
THE SURROUNDINGS are fun, the staff is great, and the food and beer are creative and excellent at this small brewpub west of downtown Tilton.
Pub food is the general theme, but the menu gets a lift from several unusual dishes. We tried a few of them: Hog Wings (lollipop-style braised pork shanks), the vegetarian Caponata pizza and a fried-shrimp lo mein.
We visited on Columbus Day weekend, and had to wait 45 minutes or so for a mid-afternoon table, but it was well worth it.
kettleheadbrewing.com, 603-286-8100
Cafe El Camino, Plaistow
El Camino is a little family operation that specializes in authentic Puerto Rican food. It turned up with lots of positive reviews in an online search, so we checked it out.
We tried several traditional dishes, and we were both struck by the rich flavors in every bite: plenty of spice, but not too much heat. Both of our plates practically screamed “comfort food.” They also screamed “heavy,” thanks to the ubiquity of fried food, rice and starches. It didn’t take us long to reach our limit for one sitting, and we boxed up at least half of both meals to enjoy for dinner the next night.
We also took home some beef and cheese empanadas, which were surprisingly light and delicious, and two desserts.
There is nothing fancy about Cafe El Camino, but there doesn’t need to be when the food is great, the service friendly and attentive, and the value factor high.
www.cafeelcamino.com, 603-974-1652
Ya Mas Greek Taverna, Pelham
Family-owned and operated, Ya Mas seems like the kind of Old World restaurant you might find in the middle of a village in the Greek countryside.
We went to Ya Mas on a Friday evening in September, and the place was absolutely packed. Unfortunately, it was at the height of the restaurant staffing shortage, so dinner turned into quite a lengthy affair. Hopefully, things have smoothed out over the past few months.
The food is traditional and very good, the staff was unfailingly polite, and Ya Mas might be the only place in New Hampshire where you can go to dinner and see a Greek belly dancer working her way around the room. If you’re into Greek cuisine, it’s worth checking out.
yamasgreektaverna.com, 603-635-4230
Stones Social, Nashua
As much as we hate to admit it, Mrs. G and I no longer qualify as hip. In fact, some people might question whether we ever did.
So we weren’t sure Stones Social was for us when we saw their slogan, “Deliciously Quick, A Bit More Hip.” But our son and his girlfriend definitely qualify as hip, so we drafted them to come along.
As it turned out, hipness was not a prerequisite for enjoying an evening at Stones Social.
Highlights of our dinner included the mushroom-based Faux French Dip and the Vegetable Fried Rice with Braised Short Rib.
The food was excellent, the staff was friendly and helpful, and the ambience funky and fun.
stonessocial.com, 603-943-7445