It’s been another tough year for restaurants in New Hampshire. Between staff shortages and COVID worries among customers, many restaurants have struggled, some terminally.

But with few exceptions, the restaurants that this Our Gourmet team visited were doing their best to weather the storm, turning out great food with great service and keeping their customers happy.

It’s been a good dining year for Mrs. Gourmet and me, and we thought we’d take a holiday-week break to look back on five of the restaurants we liked best.

Riviera Nayarit, Nashua

When you have to look up the translations of the sections and dishes on a Mexican restaurant’s menu, we think it’s a pretty good indication that it’s not going to be your typical Mexican restaurant.

That’s what we had to do when Mrs. Gourmet and I first looked at the online menu at Riviera Nayarit, a new Mexican seafood restaurant in downtown Nashua.

There are a few familiar items that you’d find at your typical Mexican place, but what makes Riviera Nayarit unique is the emphasis on seafood: shrimp, scallops, octopus, snapper and more, grilled, fried, in ceviche and raw.

We visited with our son, the former Bottomless Pit, and had a great time, enjoying a feast including the towering Torres de Marisco and the brimming, creamy Molcajete de Mariscos. The food was excellent and plentiful, and the service was friendly and helpful, especially when it came to navigating the unfamiliar menu.

We left feeling we had just enjoyed the Mexican seaside version of a Thanksgiving feast.

www.rivieranh.com, 603-521-8602

Torres de Marisco YE

Torres de Marisco is a tower of seafood ceviche and chopped salad veggies in a spicy lime marinade served at Riviera Nayarit, the Mexican seafood restaurant in downtown Nashua.

Kettlehead Brewing Co., Tilton

THE SURROUNDINGS are fun, the staff is great, and the food and beer are creative and excellent at this small brewpub west of downtown Tilton.

Pub food is the general theme, but the menu gets a lift from several unusual dishes. We tried a few of them: Hog Wings (lollipop-style braised pork shanks), the vegetarian Caponata pizza and a fried-shrimp lo mein.

We visited on Columbus Day weekend, and had to wait 45 minutes or so for a mid-afternoon table, but it was well worth it.

kettleheadbrewing.com, 603-286-8100

Hog Wings YE

Pigs can’t fly, but Hog Wings are a thing on the appetizer menu at Kettlehead Brewing Co.

Cafe El Camino, Plaistow

El Camino is a little family operation that specializes in authentic Puerto Rican food. It turned up with lots of positive reviews in an online search, so we checked it out.

We tried several traditional dishes, and we were both struck by the rich flavors in every bite: plenty of spice, but not too much heat. Both of our plates practically screamed “comfort food.” They also screamed “heavy,” thanks to the ubiquity of fried food, rice and starches. It didn’t take us long to reach our limit for one sitting, and we boxed up at least half of both meals to enjoy for dinner the next night.

We also took home some beef and cheese empanadas, which were surprisingly light and delicious, and two desserts.

There is nothing fancy about Cafe El Camino, but there doesn’t need to be when the food is great, the service friendly and attentive, and the value factor high.

www.cafeelcamino.com, 603-974-1652

Ya Mas Greek Taverna, Pelham

Family-owned and operated, Ya Mas seems like the kind of Old World restaurant you might find in the middle of a village in the Greek countryside.

We went to Ya Mas on a Friday evening in September, and the place was absolutely packed. Unfortunately, it was at the height of the restaurant staffing shortage, so dinner turned into quite a lengthy affair. Hopefully, things have smoothed out over the past few months.

The food is traditional and very good, the staff was unfailingly polite, and Ya Mas might be the only place in New Hampshire where you can go to dinner and see a Greek belly dancer working her way around the room. If you’re into Greek cuisine, it’s worth checking out.

yamasgreektaverna.com, 603-635-4230

Stones Social, Nashua

As much as we hate to admit it, Mrs. G and I no longer qualify as hip. In fact, some people might question whether we ever did.

So we weren’t sure Stones Social was for us when we saw their slogan, “Deliciously Quick, A Bit More Hip.” But our son and his girlfriend definitely qualify as hip, so we drafted them to come along.

Stones Social Fried Rice YE

Stones Social’s Vegetable Fried Rice gets a beefy kick when you add barbecued short rib.

As it turned out, hipness was not a prerequisite for enjoying an evening at Stones Social.

Highlights of our dinner included the mushroom-based Faux French Dip and the Vegetable Fried Rice with Braised Short Rib.

The food was excellent, the staff was friendly and helpful, and the ambience funky and fun.

stonessocial.com, 603-943-7445

Do you have a restaurant that Our Gourmet should check out? Email us at ourgourmetul@gmail.com.