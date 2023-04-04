With the arrival of the new Nashua Center for the Arts, more people from out of town will be coming to downtown Nashua and looking for a place to eat before a show.
The city’s restaurant scene has expanded over the past few years (with a few unfortunate false starts), so there are plenty of places to choose from.
Mrs. Gourmet and I were in downtown Nashua Saturday evening, a few hours after the new center’s grand-opening celebration, and we decided to check out one of the city’s oldest spots.
Martha’s Exchange has been in business for generations, starting in 1936 as a candy shop, then expanding to add a luncheonette, then transforming to a restaurant and bar, and finally, three decades ago, to a restaurant, bar and craft brewery. Through all those iterations, the candy counter has remained, with a tempting array of beautiful chocolates and other confections just inside the front door.
We arrived fairly late for dinner on Saturday, around 8, and while the bar was still quite busy, the restaurant was quickly clearing out. Martha’s has the feel of a big pub, and it has a menu to match, with sandwiches, pizzas, soups and salads, tacos, mac and cheese and some stick-to-your-ribs entrees. Prime rib is available Friday and Saturday nights. On Saturday, the winter specials menu was still being offered as well.
We both started with soups. I chose French onion soup ($8), which came with a thick cap of Swiss and Provolone cheese over a slightly sweet onion broth that wasn’t quite crammed with onion slices. My only complaint was that the small, short-handled soup spoon made it a little hard to eat.
Mrs. G, whose spoon was similarly wimpy, said her cup of clam chowder ($6) was good, but nothing out of the ordinary.
I chose my entree from the seasonal menu. The Winter Salad ($17) was a creative combination of a host of unlikely parts: blackened chicken, mixed salad greens, yellow peppers, tomatoes, onions, apples, grapes, guacamole and tortilla chips, with a cider vinaigrette dressing. It looked great, and it turned out to be one of the best salads I’ve ever had. It was spicy, sweet, tangy and crunchy. My recommendation to Martha’s? Give it a less seasonal name and keep it on the menu year-round.
My dinner choice worked out perfectly, but Mrs. G was disappointed that her first two entree choices (chicken pot pie and the chili bread bowl) were sold out — a fact we didn’t know until she tried to place her order.
Forced to scramble, she ended up choosing the Steak Tip Stroganoff ($21). The dish was fine, with tender chunks of beef in a light wine-infused sauce over cavatappi pasta. She would have enjoyed it more had it not been her third choice.
Martha’s has nine house-brewed beers on the menu, with eight on tap. I enjoyed Reverent Beginnings, an amber brew that’s designed as a nod to the early days of craft brewing. I ordered a “tall,” which turned out to be 22 ounces but looked like more. It was only 5.5% alcohol by volume, but to be on the safe side, given the size of the glass, Mrs. G graciously agreed to be the designated driver for the trip home.
We hadn’t been to Martha’s in years, but it remains a reliable standby in downtown Nashua that’s a popular spot with the younger crowd (maybe it’s the beer) as well as us more experienced diners. But the food and drink are good, the atmosphere comfortable, the pricing is reasonable, and the service is friendly.
Of the many restaurants that line Main Street, few have a history that can approach Martha’s. Visitors coming to check out the new performance center won’t be disappointed if they also check out one of the city’s classic restaurants.