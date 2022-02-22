For more than 40 years at the same location, the Puritan Backroom has been a go-to spot in Manchester, a restaurant able to attract old timers craving a comfort food fix and twenty-somethings meeting up with friends.
Where else could you find a gathering of retired school teachers and teenagers arriving for prom dates under the same roof?
The Puritan, a family-owned business that has been operating for more than a century in the Queen City, has that kind of reach, a gathering place where families congregate.
The self-proclaimed inventor of chicken tenders and champion server of mudslide cocktails is once again attracting overflow crowds on the weekends. The waiting area, left empty for months during the pandemic as a safety precaution, is now full of diners lined up to be seated. Complimentary snack mix has returned to the lounge.
Like many restaurants during the pandemic, the Backroom tightened up its menu and eliminated some longtime items, including fried clams, eggplant parmigiana and vegetable stir-fry, all which happened to be among my favorites.
As much as my Lovely Dining Companion and I enjoy a fried chicken tender dinner — one plate is big enough to share and still leaves you plenty to take home — the Backroom was not on our radar for an Our Gourmet review when we visited Saturday night.
That changed when we saw the list of specials for the evening, which included lamb chops, seared scallops and four other entrees that offered a refreshing change from the regular menu.
For starters, we ordered Crab Cakes ($13), also from the specials list. The two cakes arrived artfully presented, garnished with lightly dressed greens. Even our waitress — perhaps so used to jockeying plates piled with fried chicken and french fries — was impressed with the way they looked. The crab cakes tasted as good as we hoped they would: plenty of tender crab, light on breading.
The crab cakes primed us to keep ordering from the specials list. My dining companion chose the Scallop Fiesta ($29), which featured pan-seared scallops tossed in a garlic white wine sauce and finished with fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus and spinach. The scallops were served over gemelli pasta. The dish had a subtle mix of flavors and the scallops were tender, reminding us of dining at restaurants that don’t have french fries on the menu.
The specials menu that night included Chicken Marsala ($19), Shrimp Chimichurri ($24), Veal Schnitzel ($22) and Teriyaki Steak Tips ($25). My first and only choice was the Lamp Chops ($23).
The rack of three herb-rubbed chops were topped with mango chutney and served with roasted fingerling potatoes. They were perfectly cooked at medium rare. Both entrees were accompanied by a small Greek salad.
Both of us had plenty of food to take home. Portions at the Backroom have always been generous. You expect to be walking out with takeout containers.
The Backroom has long been a favorite of ours for seafood. The Fried Haddock Sandwich ($12.95) can’t be beat. The six-ounce filet is topped with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and cheddar cheese. It’s great broiled with Cajun spices, too, when we’re in a more health-conscious mood.
While we enjoy our regular menu favorites, we hope the Backroom continues to get creative with its nightly specials. It’s a nice nudge away from comfort food to something a bit more adventurous.