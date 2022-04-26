The paper menu servers hand you at Filotimo is the same one mailed to city residents that proudly proclaims it’s “Manchester’s only Greek restaurant!”
With the recent closing of Athens Restaurant on Central Street to make way for a new apartment complex, Filotimo can make claim to that title. But this is not a quaint ethnic restaurant where Greek elders meet to talk politics. It’s a sports bar in a casino complex that also serves Greek food.
Developer Dick Anagnost celebrated the grand opening of Filotimo in September 2020 in tandem with the former movie theater site becoming home to DraftKings Sportsbook, following the introduction of legal sports betting in New Hampshire.
While the decor in the restaurant features wall paintings of Greek landmarks, the dominant fixtures here are the big-screen TVs that were tuned to Red Sox and Celtics games the night we visited. Rock music from the internet jukebox blasted from Bose speakers mounted above our heads.
Filotimo shares space and the menu with South Side Tavern. The Filotimo side of the menu features traditional Greek fare, including a variety of lamb, beef and fish dishes. The South Side pages feature steak, seafood, pizza, burgers and subs.
For this visit, we ignored the South Side, opting to sample only Greek specialties. My Lovely Dining Companion and I started with an eight-piece order of Grape Leaves ($9.99), a vegetarian version of this dish.
The leaves, which are soaked in brine, were especially tender. They were stuffed with rice — some varieties of this dish also feature ground lamb or beef — and topped with a lemon white sauce. We had planned to bring a few home, but ended up eating them all since they were lighter than we expected.
For our entrees, my dining companion chose the Baked Lamb ($23.99), a dish we have previously sampled at Brothers Restaurant, a Greek restaurant on Willow Street that closed a few years ago (now home to Golden Karma) and at Glendi, the annual Greek food fest held in September at St. George Orthodox Greek Cathedral.
Filotimo’s version of this Greek staple was tender and juicy, the meat falling off the giant bone. My dining companion chose the Greek potatoes to accompany the lamb. The long, tender potato wedges were roasted with lemon and olive oil.
I chose the Mousakka ($17.99), a traditional Mediterranean casserole with layers of eggplant, seasoned meat sauce and potatoes topped with bechamel, a white sauce made with flour, water and milk.
I’m a big fan of eggplant but had never before tasted this dish, which you might call the Greek version of shepherd’s pie. Underneath the creamy potatoes were layers of eggplant and braised beef. I can appreciate how this is a staple of Greek comfort food. My portion was huge, and I immediately cut it in half to take some home. I also chose the Greek potatoes as a side, and had plenty of wedges to spare.
Both of our entrees came with two sides. We both chose a Greek salad as one of them to start our meal. We both agreed it was one of the best we’d ever tasted — a great mix of greens, feta cheese, olives and garden vegetables and topped with a creamy Greek dressing.
We were too stuffed for dessert but opted to take some home for later. My dining companion selected the Galaktoboureko ($6), filo dough filled with vanilla custard. While we would both recommend it, as Greek pastries go, it’s definitely second to Baklava.
Our server, Amanda, told us she had only been on the job for a couple of days when we dined at Filotimo. She was just getting familiar with the menu but took special care to make sure my entree came with two sides even though the menu did not specify it.
Amanda and another server were both tending bar and waiting on customers in the dining room, and managing to keep everyone happy. Both were quick to notice if we needed something, such as drink refills or takeout containers for our leftovers.
That kind of attention can be hard to come by these days as restaurants struggle with staffing shortages.
While we can’t say going to Filotimo made us feel like we were dining in Greece — this is an old movie theater multiplex converted into a bunch of gaming rooms and a restaurant — we definitely felt at home there.