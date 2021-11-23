As a warmup to the big bird on the menu for Thanksgiving, Our Gourmet decided to check out the fried chicken at Sweet Chix Kitchen in North Hampton, which started life as a popup a year ago and moved into its own space last month.
Chef Stevie Driscoll’s twist on this staple of Southern cooking is an overnight sweet-tea brine and lavender-thyme seasoned flour.
OG can be a bit boring when it comes to combining sweet with savory (at childhood dinners, the applesauce on the plate next to the pork chop was never touched), but decided to discover whether lavender had uses beyond soap and headache remedies.
The answer is a resounding yes.
The half-bird order ($11.99) came with a breast, thigh, drumstick and wing. With fried chicken, the breast is always the test, because it tends to be dry.
The sweet-tea brine must have worked its magic, because this was the moistest, most tender fried chicken breast OG has ever eaten.
The lavender-thyme seasoning in the crisp breading imparted a hint of sweetness, just enough to accentuate the flavor of the chicken. And this is not the tasteless hunk of white meat most of us have come to accept as standard for chicken breast.
OG remembers watching a grandma dispatch a chicken with an ax, pluck it, clean it and fry it up for a delicious Sunday supper. The Sweet Chix bird tops that.
For sides, we ordered a large macaroni and cheese ($6.75) which represented about four servings. The shells drenched in a rib-sticking cheese sauce, were a satisfying accompaniment to the bird. Half was set aside to be savored later.
A bag of house-made chips ($1.99) dusted with the restaurant’s Nashville Hot seasoning (a flavor also available in a chicken sandwich) added the heat to the sweet, and both OG and the Primary Dining Companion pronounced themselves very satisfied.
We took home a cup of Chicken Noodle Soup ($2.99) for someone feeling a bit under the weather, and the rich broth’s curative powers were soon felt. The soup was loaded with chicken, fresh veggies and egg noodles.
We also took home an Apple Fry Pie ($3.99) and toasted it up for breakfast the next day. It lived up to its “made from scratch” description, and had a strudel-like texture. Though fried, it was not greasy. The apple filling was a tiny bit tart and set off by the dusting of cinnamon and powdered sugar on the exterior of the pie.
Sweet Chix also offers chicken and waffles and chicken sandwiches, and serves wine and beer.
Next time, we may order the Picnic Basket for Two ($24.99) with the mashed potatoes, coleslaw and fry pies, and make the 8-minute drive to Jenness State Beach for an al-fresco lunch.