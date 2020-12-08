WHILE THE PANDEMIC has forced some restaurants to close, others are stepping up to fill the void.
Thai Food Connection opened Dec. 1 at 1069 Elm St. in the space formerly occupied by Republic, whose owner continues to offer Republic’s menu at nearby sister restaurant Campo Enoteca.
Thai Food Connection, founded by Thai native Annie Nault, fills a void for Thai cuisine downtown that has been missing since Tiya’s closed a few years ago.
We visited Thai Food Connection on a recent weekend night to find a restaurant that is still working out the bugs. Our food and service were exceptional, but Nault is still waiting for her liquor license to be approved. And one of the appetizers we were excited to try — Fire Water Spinach — was unavailable, our waitress told us, because the restaurant ran out of spinach.
Those are small issues Thai Food Connection will figure out in the weeks ahead.
The restaurant already has the attention of city firefighters. We thought the two guys in their turnout gear standing by the counter were responding to a safety call, but they were just waiting for some takeout. We saw a few other customers arrive to pick up food that night, shoring up the small number of patrons in the dining room as COVID-19 precautions keep crowds small.
We started by ordering a couple of appetizers, choosing the Gyoza ($7), pork dumplings served with a ginger sauce that are available steamed or deep fried. I didn’t specify, not having read the menu closely enough. Turns out the default is fried, which was fine with me and my Lovely Dining Companion. We enjoyed the crunchy dumplings, and we held onto the flavorful ginger sauce in case we wanted to dip something else in it.
When we learned the Fire Water Spinach was off the menu for the evening, we opted for the Seared Scallop ($12). The six medium-sized scallops were seared with garlic butter, topped with scallions and served with a chili lime sauce that had a nice kick, but not so spicy that it would scare off anyone who prefers their Asian dishes on the mild side. We held onto that sauce as well, we liked it so much.
My dining companion ordered Beef Noodle Soup ($12) not realizing this would be a dinner-size portion, so she also paired that with Pad Thai ($12), substituting shrimp for the standard chicken or tofu for an additional $3.
We asked for the soup first and shared some of the giant bowl before setting half of it aside to take home. It featured steamed rice noodles and Thai herbs, thin slices of braised beef, fried garlic, bean sprouts and cilantro, and it presented flavors of lemongrass and licorice root.
Our waitress brought me an empty bowl after she noticed the soup puddles I was creating.
The pad thai was served with the peanuts and fresh bean sprouts off to the side, with the shrimp sitting on top of the thin rice noodles, which made for an artful presentation.
While I enjoyed sampling it, I was more interested in my entree: Drunken Noodle ($12), a popular Thai dish of stir-fried flat noodles, chicken, bell pepper, jalapeno slices, onion, carrots, snow peas and basil in a hot (spicy) basil sauce. It’s long been one of my favorites at Thai restaurants.
On the menu this dish has two chili peppers next to it, signaling it is one of the spicier items on the menu, but it can be served mild, medium or spicy.
I chose “spicy,” though I bet the chefs will make it even hotter if you ask. I was happy with my choice — just hot enough to make my forehead bead with sweat. That’s the sweet spot for me.
Thai Food Connection offers a variety of soup, noodle and curry dishes and is a welcome addition to downtown.
We hope it can keep up the heat through the pandemic — and that they order enough spinach for the next time we visit.