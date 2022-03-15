It takes a few minutes for your ears to adjust to the volume in the District, a trendy restaurant in downtown Portsmouth with great food and a funky vibe. On a busy weekend night, expect a roar of crowd noise and rock music blasting from overhead speakers in the long narrow space.
The Congress Street nightspot is a block away from The Music Hall, offering a clear sight line of the marquee in front of the busy theater. A colleague recommended the District to us when she learned we were going to see a band at the venue several months back. We had a great time, so it was the obvious choice for a return trip Saturday before we went to see comedian Bob Marley perform at a sold-out show.
The last time we visited was over the summer. Gone this time around were the outside tables on the pedestrian mall. It would have been a terrible night for that, even with heat lamps, as a late winter storm was blasting wind and a bit of snow.
Once again we used OpenTable, which the District posts on its website, to reserve a table that gave us plenty of time to dine before catching Marley’s opening act. From the conversation around us, we could tell many other patrons were also headed to the Music Hall.
It reminded me of the symbiotic relationship between restaurants and entertainment venues in downtown districts and how thankful we have been to see that relationship blossom again after so many months of COVID chaos. Marley performed two shows that night, each bringing 900 people to Portsmouth.
While we checked out the specials menu, my Lovely Dining Companion sipped a Grey Goose Cosmo ($13) while I sampled a Buss Boy’s Creation ($12), a bourbon cocktail that included chili liquor and ginger beer.
For starters, we split a Grilled Romaine salad ($14). We had no idea what to expect, but it sounded good. We were served a split head of Romaine topped with bacon, croutons and parmesan cheese drizzled with Caesar dressing. Call it a cross between a wedge salad and a Caesar, grilled just long enough to make the leaves a bit tender.
Our server forgot to bring the steak knife that normally accompanies this dish. We know that only because a diner near our table ordered the same salad after we recommended it and was carving hers with a wood-handled serrated knife. We did just fine with our butter knives, however, and ate every speck of salad, swirling the leaves and bits of bacon in the creamy dressing.
My dining companion chose to go light and ordered the French Onion Soup ($12), which featured sourdough croutons, Swiss cheese and sherry. As an afterthought, she asked our server to bring us some Fried Pickles ($10), which turned out to be a giant plate of fried goodness served with ranch dressing.
Luckily for my dining companion, I was the first to notice that the batter-fried pickles also included a fair amount of batter-fried jalapeno slices, which I cherry-picked along with the pickles.
For my entree, I chose the Roasted Salmon ($26), which was topped with strips of fried parsnips and potatoes done up like onion straws and served with a side of broccolini. I requested the salmon cooked per the chef’s recommendation, medium rare, and it was among the best I’ve ever tasted, including the white sauce that accompanied it.
While we were dining we saw servers fly past us a couple of times with plates piled with Wagyou District Burgers ($16) and hand-cut fries. They just might be the opening act before our next show at the Music Hall.
Our server was conscious of our time, knowing we were among the folks headed to the show. But we lingered a bit. From our table, we could watch people lined up all the way to Congress Street to enter the theater. When the throng cleared, we had a quick, breezy walk to the show and got there right on time.
Great food — and great location — is tough to beat, especially on a blustery night.