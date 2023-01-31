Nav Rattan Korma

New Taj India’s Nav Rattan Korma is a vegetarian delight including “nine gems” in a luxurious sauce.

Things have changed since the last time we went out to dinner with the boy and his girlfriend.

For one, they went and got engaged, much to the relief of friends, parents and grandparents everywhere. And for two, the Girlfriend (oops, I mean the Fiancee) is developing a taste for Indian food.

Onion Bhaji

The fritter-style Onion Bhaji appetizer at New Taj India in Nashua.
Samosa

New Taj India’s samosa appetizer — deep-fried turnovers stuffed with shredded potato.