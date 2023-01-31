Things have changed since the last time we went out to dinner with the boy and his girlfriend.
For one, they went and got engaged, much to the relief of friends, parents and grandparents everywhere. And for two, the Girlfriend (oops, I mean the Fiancee) is developing a taste for Indian food.
Last week Mrs. Gourmet and I invited the happy couple to dinner and I asked the Fiancee, an avowed vegetarian, to pick a place that would be vegetarian friendly. To my surprise, she picked New Taj India.
Not a year ago, we went to dinner and she tried a vegetable vindaloo, her first exposure to Indian-style cooking, and she was taken aback by the spice level in the dish (which was fairly mild to my taste). “My eyebrows are sweating,” she said at the time.
Come to find out, she and the boy have been ordering Indian takeout from time to time, and they’re growing to love the flavors and getting used to the spice levels that give Indian food such wonderful complexity.
We were also joined by one of the kids’ best friends from high school, who is a pescatarian and had a hand in the restaurant selection.
Mrs. G and I have been to Taj India a couple of times over the years. (We’re not sure when “New” became part of the restaurant’s name.) It’s a homey, two-level space with a few tables at street level and the main dining area and bar up a couple of steps. It’s very informal, and has the feel of a small family operation. The night we were there, there were two people working the front of the house — the bartender and the host/waiter.
After a round of drinks and some catching up, we started by sharing a few appetizers.
The boy recommended the Samosa ($5.95), which were very tasty fried cone-shaped turnovers filled with shredded potato and onion. They were surprisingly light with a touch of sweetness from the onion.
Mrs. G and I recommended the Onion Bhaji ($5.95), an app we enjoyed recently at another Indian restaurant. This version was more of a fritter than the patty we got at the other place, but if you love sweet onions, you’ll love onion bhaji no matter the shape.
We also ordered the House Special ($13.95), a generous sampler of seven different appetizers including lamb, chicken, cheese and potato that satisfied the omnivores and herbivores in our party alike.
We were surprised by the heat level in the red pepper chutney that was served alongside the appetizers. A brown tamarind chutney was the sweet alternative.
For entrees, we covered a lot of ground, from seafood (Fish Curry, $16.95, and Shrimp Tandoori Masala, $16.95) to meat (Chicken Korma, $16.95, and Lamb Rogan Josh, $19.95) and vegetables (Nav Rattan Korma, $14.95).
We also covered a lot of ground in spice levels. I asked for my Shrimp Tandoori Masala to come medium hot, but it seemed more on the medium side. The fish curry, though ordered medium, seemed much spicier. And the other dishes, which were ordered “mild,” had a bit of a kick that some of the group found surprising, but not overpowering. No sweating eyebrows were reported.
The consensus around the table was that while we enjoyed every dish, the surprising winner was the Fiancee’s choice: Nav Rattan Korma. It incorporates what the menu calls “nine gems” – cauliflower, eggplant, green pepper, cheese, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, garlic and raisins — in a luscious savory, sweet sauce that reminded us a bit of a creamy, buttery pesto with classic Indian spice overtones.
The entrees all came with basmati rice, which was served family style on a large platter. We asked for seconds, and luckily, we only carried the “family style” thing so far and managed to avoid spilling the rice all over the table.
The value factor at New Taj India is good. We were all satisfied by the time we finished, and we all had leftovers to bring home. Our tab for three apps, five entrees and six drinks was around $180.
It was a fun, relaxing evening, enjoying good food and celebrating some big changes in our family — including that we can all enjoy Indian food together for years to come.