McIntyre Ski Area has long been one of Manchester’s gems, a modest hill where generations of Queen City kids have learned to ski. At such a low elevation, the skiing and tubing season is a tight one, leaving McIntyre idle for much of the year.

Not any more. Since opening in July 2020, The Hill Bar & Grille has made McIntyre a hot spot for the summer and fall months, a place to grab a burger and a beer, enjoy the picturesque view, play cornhole and listen to music.