THE HOMESTEAD IN MERRIMACK may be one of our favorite restaurants — even though we hadn’t been there in years.
We love the Homestead’s hilltop barn on Daniel Webster Highway. The atmosphere is cozy and homey. The menu is traditional, with enough variety to satisfy most everyone.
But because it’s our job to check out new and different restaurants every three weeks, we rarely get to go back to old favorites. So it had been nearly a decade since Mrs. Gourmet and I last visited the Homestead.
A gift card at Christmas was the incentive we needed to go see what’s changed. (Not a lot, we hoped.)
The barn is a beautiful restoration, with three dining areas. The main room has an imposing stone fireplace as its focal point. The bar is upstairs in a loft/balcony that rings the main floor. On either floor, the vibe is one that makes you want to just hang out and relax.
And there’s a sunroom near the entrance that’s brighter and a bit more formal, a completely different atmosphere from the barn. We’ve been seated in all three spaces over the years; this time, we were on the main floor just a few tables away from the fireplace.
The menu is loaded with familiar comfort-food favorites, many of which we haven’t had, well, since the last time we were at the Homestead years ago. Vegetarian options are limited, but otherwise there’s something for pretty much everyone, with chicken, fish, Italian dishes and an extensive steak menu. You might say the menu is a little bit old-fashioned, which just adds to the homeyness of the place.
Mrs. G started with one of her all-time favorites, Baked Onion Soup ($7). This crock was loaded with caramelized onions in a rich beef broth, topped with bubbling, browned Swiss cheese. It was a great choice for a chilly winter’s night, and she loved it.
I opted for Stuffed Mushroom Caps ($9), another old standby that I haven’t had in a while. The wrinkle with this version was that the stuffing was basically a small nugget of Italian sausage with Parmesan cheese, rather than a breadcrumb mix. The button-sized mushrooms were served in a boat dish with a good quarter-inch of what Mrs. G thought might be clarified butter, but to me it seemed more like oil, which didn’t add much flavor to the dish.
Mrs. G arrived with three potential entrees in mind, and it came down to the last second before she decided on the Shrimp & Scallop Risotto ($27). This was a fairly thick Parmesan risotto, loaded with seafood as well as roasted tomatoes and spinach, topped with arugula and balsamic drizzle. It was a luxurious combination, but it was a bit on the heavy side. Mrs. G took half home, and thought it was better the next day after the flavors had time to meld more.
I went high-end and ordered Steak Oscar ($39), a perfectly cooked (medium rare) filet mignon with lobster and asparagus and topped with bearnaise sauce. The bearnaise was a bit herb-forward, giving it a hint of a licorice flavor that drew my attention away from the otherwise excellent, decadent dish.
Non-pasta dishes come with two sides, including salads and starches. We both chose Caesar salads, which could have used just a touch more dressing. A basket of mixed savory and sweet breads was offered as soon as we were seated.
We were on our way to a concert that night, so we didn’t have time to stay for dessert. But after a month of not letting Christmas sweets go to waste, our waists needed a break anyway.
The staff was out straight, as most waitstaffs are these days, but the pace of service was good, with only a short delay between our salads and our entrees.
If you’re visiting on a weekend, be advised: They don’t take reservations or call-aheads on Friday or Saturday nights, so you could be in for a wait. We arrived around 5:45, but luckily we only had to wait about 10 minutes.
Our tab, for two apps, two entrees and a cocktail (Woodford Manhattan, $12), came to just over $100. Not inexpensive, but reasonable for the amount and quality of the food.
The Homestead’s comfort-food style may not represent the finest of fine dining, but it’s good, relaxing and homey.
Just the way we remembered it.