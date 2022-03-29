Let the pub crawl continue!
After hanging out at Dwyer’s in Portsmouth before St. Patrick’s Day, this Our Gourmet team headed to the June Cork Pub in Dover on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
We were greeted by one of the bartenders (a tradition of British pubs, we are told) who took our appetizer order and promised to be back with our beers in the blink of an eye. She was.
The place was hopping, with at least 10 televisions offering soccer matches and the Bruins. Depending on the season, NFL, MLB, NBA, rugby, PGA and tennis action are on offer.
Restaurant owner John Bushnell named the place after his grandmother, June Cork, who was born and raised in Liverpool, England, and along with his grandfather gave him a deep love of soccer.
The dark-paneled room is brightened by flags and team jerseys, and sits next to the Dover Amtrak station.
“Warm, loud, fun, familiar,” is how the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) described the place.
By then our wings ($12 for six) and pulled-pork egg rolls ($10) had arrived.
There was a dizzying array of choices for the wings — bourbon honey mustard, garlic Parmesan, mild hot sauce, BBQ, curry, Cajun as well as salt and vinegar dry rubs.
We went for the mild hot but that was a bit of a misnomer; there was plenty of heat. The PDC chose to dip his wings in blue cheese, declaring the dressing “so good, it makes me want to order a salad.”
The egg rolls were fresh (not reheated pulled pork) and had a slight burn with a vinegary finish.
A couple at the table next to us had ordered the Scotch eggs ($9) — quail eggs wrapped in sausage, breaded and fried, a treat that originated in Yorkshire.
“Sounds super weird, but they’re very good,” one of our table mates said. “Definitely would order it again.”
I’d encouraged the PDC to pick the Cornish Pastie ($15) for his main course, in honor of a backpacking trip we took in the southwest corner of England decades ago. On that occasion we’d worked up an appetite walking and stopped at a tiny pub to wolf down the meat-and-veggie-filled pastry.
But the heart wants what it wants, and for the PDC, that was the Build-Your-Own Pub Burger ($14.50), an 8-ounce slab of ground beef he asked to be covered in Cheddar cheese. It typically comes with chips, but for a $2 upcharge, the PDC got another thing he adores, onion rings.
These were so large that we had mistaken them for a plate of doughnuts when we saw them delivered to two guys at the bar.
The homemade rings were fried tempura-style, with the onion cooked just enough to be sweet and slightly crunchy.
“Even the pickle is great,” the PDC said of his meal.
Harkening back to pub memories from our long-ago British trip (with a 9-month-old in tow — what were we thinking?), I ordered the Shepherd’s Pie ($16).
The combination of ground lamb and beef was savory, topped with homemade creamed corn and mashed potatoes. It was served with a garden salad with the delectable blue cheese dressing.
It was good I ordered the brown gravy on the side, because it had a very strong Worcestershire sauce presence that would have dominated the simple dish.
By now we were ready to head home, primed to queue up the latest season of PBS’ “All Creatures Great and Small” on the telly.