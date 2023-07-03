After seeing several rave reviews on social media, we popped into a new restaurant in Derry for takeout last December.
The Ricochet hadn’t “officially” opened yet, but the Italian submarine ($12) and Cheesesteak ($13) tasted as if they were made by the hands of old pros. So we vowed to return.
The Ricochet opened their doors (officially this time) in February, replacing Romano’s pizza restaurant at Derry Meadows Shoppes.
In many ways, the place looks the same, specifically the footprint. When you enter the front door, there are tables on the right, with a small bar that fits 10 people comfortably straight ahead. There are several large TVs on the walls with the latest sports games on. A few new touches have been added to make it feel like a more fresh, natural spot — greenery all around and natural wood on the walls — replacing a more uptown vibe.
It’s not easy stepping into the shoes of a place that’s been around for more than 20 years, but the new owners have put their own twist on the pizza restaurant concept. It’s no wonder why it’s always busy (and sometimes sells out)!
Each time we visited Ricochet we ordered takeout. Since the pandemic, we’ve gotten in the habit of getting food out and eating at home — with varying degrees of success. After seeing how carefully our food was packaged the first time, it was evident they knew what they were doing.
In addition to subs, the Ricochet offers pizza, calzones, appetizers, salads and a few main dishes. All are made to order with fresh ingredients. For example, the menu notes that subs are served on Tripoli Bakery rolls, and the pizza dough is made daily.
For our second visit, I ordered The Tenders meal ($14), which included four chicken tenders and a side. I opted for the fries, which are some of the best I’ve ever had — perfectly seasoned and fried. Addictive, even. The tenders were not what you would expect, but in a good way. Freshly battered, never frozen, and large strips of chicken. It easily made for two meals.
The Dining Companion (TDC) had The Meatball sub ($12), house meatballs and marinara with provolone on a fresh roll. The meatballs were a hit — tender, well-seasoned and substantial. The amount of sauce added to the sub made the bread soggy, so much so he ended up having to eat the meatballs with a fork, but it was small price to pay.
We hadn’t yet tried the pizza, so on the third trip we ordered The Rico ($21 for the large), which features the aforementioned house meatballs, mozzarella, red sauce and ricotta. TDC remarked on the stone-baked crust that managed to be crispy and chewy at the same time. He said the pizza was the best he had “in years,” and the leftovers didn’t last past breakfast the next morning.
A commenter on The Ricochet’s Facebook page raved about The Tips ($19), marinated and seared local steak tips served with a side. The tips were fork tender and the marinade had a spicy kick.
In the interest of this column, I opted for the onion rings instead of the fries (Did I mention the fries were some of the best I’ve had?) for my side. For the first time in three visits, there was a bit of disappointment in the food as the rings were soggy and greasy. They just didn’t travel well.
Even if you’re planning to eat at the restaurant, I suggest taking a look at the online menu before you go. As items sell out, they’re grayed out on the menu. In fact, I was told when I picked up my steak tips that I got the last order for the day — and that was at 5 p.m.
Also, you might need some patience. Each time I visited, the customer experience was managed better and wait times given online were more accurate. They’ve had a few growing pains, no doubt in part due to their immediate popularity. But you can tell they are trying.
And even if you have to wait, the food is worth it.
The Ricochet 35 Manchester Road, No.10; Derry; ricochet.pizza, 603-247-9012 Hours: Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed Mondays. Cuisine: Italian and homemade favorites. Pricing: Appetizers, $6-$13; subs, $11-$15; pizzas/calzones, $14 and up; salads, $10-$14; mains, $14 and up.
Scores for The Ricochet Takeout prep: 19/20 Menu: 19/20 Food: 20/20 Service: 17/20 Value: 17/20 TOTAL: 92/100