THE TOWN CABIN DELI & PUB celebrates its first anniversary this month. Until a few weeks ago, Our Gourmet didn’t know it existed. We’re glad we’re no longer in the dark about this fun gathering spot.
My Lovely Dining Companion (LDC) heard about it from word-of-mouth, and upon strong recommendations, we decided to give it a try one recent weekend.
The pub is part of Candia First Stoppe Country Store, an Irving gas station complex that opened in 2011 on Old Candia Road, just off Exit 3 from Route 101.
The complex, one of those roadside areas with wrap-around lanes for big rigs, also includes a Dunkin’. You have to walk through the country store to access the restaurant.
Even our waiter acknowledged some people drive by and don’t know the restaurant is there. But the locals do, as we learned upon our visit. While the pub cleared out early on this particular night — it was the Saturday when the Patriots surrendered their Super Bowl hopes in a wild card playoff game — we arrived to a busy dining room and were lucky to score a booth.
In the craft beer era, you can’t call yourself a pub without offering a good sampling of local and regional brews. The Cabin’s draft beer menu features 20 choices, including six rotating offerings and three featured beers. You can get a pint of Bud Light for $3.25 or spend about twice that for something with more character.
I chose the Kettlehead El Dorado Falcon because I prefer fancy beers with long names served in a snifter glass. This New England pale ale, brewed in Tilton, had arrived just a couple of days before, our waiter informed us. We’ll vouch for its freshness and citrus zing. (The brewery describes it as “hazy and hop forward.”)
For starters, we chose to share a bowl of Cabin Chicken Stew ($5.99), one of the specials that night. It was more soup than stew, based on the viscosity of the broth, but it earned the right to call itself a stew based on the hearty portions of chicken, celery, potatoes and onions.We would love to shake the chef’s hand for not going nuts with salt, a good way to ruin a good soup.
For our entrees, LDC chose the fish and chips ($17.99), lightly battered haddock served with coleslaw and hand-cut fries. While the batter was light and tasty, my calorie-counting companion peeled off some of hers to reveal the tender, flaky fish portions beneath.
The fries were everything you’d expect of the fresh-cut variety — big on flavor, light on grease. On Tuesdays, the Town Cabin offers the fish and chips as a buy-one-get-one-free promotion as part of its trivia night.
I chose one of the specials, Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops ($18.99), served with roasted parsnips, fingerling potatoes and broccoli, and accompanied by a large garden salad. The scallops and veggies were tastefully arranged, photo ready for a food magazine. And they tasted as good as they looked, the scallops firm and juicy, and the vegetables seared with grill marks. They were accompanied by a light white sauce. Our waiter noted this type of dish was not the chef’s usual fare — this is a pub, after all — but we love how he aimed high and scored big (unlike the Patriots that night.)
While we were dining, we were entertained by Matt “the Sax” Beaudin, who alternated between performing instrumental versions of pop songs on saxophone and singing while accompanying himself on guitar.
The pub features live music regularly, another reason we’re sure to return to sample more of the menu.
Selections include deli sandwiches named after movie stars — probably the only time you’ll see Joe Pesci and Julia Roberts appear in the same cast — gourmet hot dogs, steaks and thin-crust, hand-tossed pizza.
Oh, and if you need to fill up your tank while you are there, you can get a 10 percent discount on your food with every purchase of 10 gallons of gas.
You might want to pump gas before you eat, since you’ll need to show your receipt first.