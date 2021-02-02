A COLD DAY BRINGS out the carnivore in some of us, a desire to sit around a fire (barbecue pit), preferably with beer.
The trip to Mitchell Hill BBQ Grill & Brew in downtown Rochester was worth leaving the cave, despite the blasting wind.
Our party of three started with two Bud Light drafts and a Stella Artois, but the restaurant also had a dozen New Hampshire beers on tap, including Mitchell Hill IPA (brewed in partnership with Northwoods Brewing in Northwood).
The restaurant has two large rooms, so there’s plenty of space for social distancing. Its rustic decor suits its BBQ theme, and pays tribute to the former Mitchell Hill ski area, which restaurant owner Bob Benoit lived across from in the city’s Gonic neighborhood.
Our Gourmet let the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) choose the apps, and soon three Mitchell Hill wings, ($6.50) dry-rubbed and smoked, then fried (they can also be finished on the grill) were on the table, along with Brandon’s wings, a special of the day ($10).
In both cases the sauces were served on the side, and the flavor of the meat was foremost.
The five house-made sauces on the table ranged from Bob’s (sweet and smooth), to Whiskey-Bourbon (smoky), Mitchell’s Hill (a combination of the first two) and on the hot side, Rocky Top (spicy) and Slap Yo Mamma (HOT).
The wings arrived smoking and crispy, as did our three Stuffed Jalapenos ($7).
“Surprisingly mild,” PDC said of the deep-fried peppers, which can also be ordered grilled.
The filling of Jalapeno sausage cheddar and cream cheese was savory, and the whole was wrapped in deep-fried hickory bacon.
The bacon proved to be a primary ingredient of our Dining Companion’s All American Burger ($12.50 for 8 oz., $10.50 for 5 oz.). Our companion ate them separately with every evidence of enjoyment and took home most of the burger with its American cheese, lettuce and tomato topping.
PDC chose a half-rack of baby back ribs ($16.50) for his main dish. The dry-rubbed ribs were meaty and tender. His sauce choice was Mitchell Hill, and he was satisfied. All of Mitchell Hill’s Southern BBQ Platters come with two sides and cornbread or garlic toast. The sides are worth writing home about.
PDC’s summer slaw was a big hit.
“The perfect combination of sweet and sour,” PDC said. “And it was so fresh.”
The second side was another winner, Mac-n-Cheese (plain or with ham). Our server said it was made to order and it did taste as if someone in the kitchen had just whipped it up — lots of creamy cheese and smoked ham, accented by scallions.
The Beef Brisket Dinner ($16) was OG’s choice, because it’s a dish that is difficult to master at home.
Bob Benoit is known for his dry rubs, which OG agrees enhance but do not overwhelm the taste of the tender meat. That leaves the diner free to add as much (or as little) sauce as desired.
The first of the two sides for OG was Brunswick Stew, a church supper staple with many regional variations. Mitchell Hill describes it as having “a chicken stock and tomato base with all the meats from the smoker, black beans and golden corn.” OG grew up eating this stew with chicken and lima beans, and this version was SO much better.
It seemed natural to choose Smokehouse Chili as the second side. It was, as the menu promised, “loaded” with smoked brisket and chopped pork. The cornbread was fresh and complemented the two soups, which meant when the chili and stew and cornbread were gone, there was little room left for brisket.
OG tried it with a touch of the Whiskey-Bourbon sauce, as well as a bit of the Slap Yo Mamma. There was enough remaining for a BIG brisket sandwich the next day.
The one regret? No one ordered the pulled pork, which OG had a hankering for. That means another trip to Mitchell Hill is in our future.