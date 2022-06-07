Thousand Crane is once again welcoming customers to its dining room.
More than two years ago, we featured the Elm Street restaurant, paired with CJ’s, in a review of takeout food about a week after the state shut down indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had heard great things about Thousand Crane, but have never eaten inside the Elm Street restaurant,” I wrote in an “Our Gourmet” column on March 25, 2020. “It’ll be on our shortlist when indoor dining resumes.”
Thousand Crane stayed on that short list a long time. While most restaurants that survived the pandemic have long since welcomed patrons inside, Thousand Crane had still been operating as a takeout-only establishment until recently.
Two weeks ago, the Chinese and Japanese restaurant finally reopened its dining room. Thousand Crane was actually our second choice the night we visited. We had planned to try a new Manchester restaurant but arrived to find it was closed that evening “due to maintenance.”
We found Thousand Crane to be a great Plan B. News is just beginning to spread about the dining room’s reopening, so we encountered only a handful of tables occupied when we arrived.
We were warmly greeted by the staff and enjoyed the level of service you might encounter when a new restaurant greets customers for the first time. We were led to a booth toward the back of the restaurant and enjoyed an intimate experience, with soothing piano music providing the soundtrack.
We started our evening with a menu item not available for takeout: cocktails. My Lovely Dining Companion and I each chose a Mai Tai.
We paired those with an order of Crab Rangoon ($7.25). The order arrived with six crispy-fried crab and cream-cheese-filled wontons. They were piping hot and required careful bites. I thought we would bring at least a couple of them home, but we polished off the whole dish.
We also shared a cup of Hot and Sour Soup ($3.75), a favorite of mine that my dining companion is trying to learn to appreciate. (Not sure if it’s the tofu or the mushrooms she’s trying to avoid.)
For her entree, my dining companion chose the Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables ($13.95). The shrimp were tender and had that tightly rolled look to them. They were still tasty when I stole her leftovers from the fridge a few days later. She upgraded to pork fried rice.
I chose the Hunan Delight of Three ($17.95) from the House Specialties menu. It features jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, broccoli, carrots and pea pods in a slightly spicy sauce. (Only slightly spicy for me, that is — I’m a fan of hot stuff).
The presentation for both of our dishes was artful, and the portions were generous. We knew when we ordered that we would be taking home about half of our meals for later.
That means I had to leave sushi off the menu this time around. On the short list for next time: The Kamikaze Maki ($7.95), which features spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko (flying-fish roe), cucumber and scallion. (My dining companion won’t be touching that one. It’s always sushi for one with us.)
I’m sure it’ll be a much shorter wait until we return to the dining room. Welcome back, Thousand Crane.