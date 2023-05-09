If you’re like me and only recently learned the correct way to pronounce “bruschetta,” you might be intimidated by a menu where all the items are printed in Italian.
For Trattoria Fondi, adhering to the proper Italian seems more about underscoring its commitment to fine dining rather than any pretentiousness. The intimate restaurant, formerly the lobby bar at the Bedford Village Inn’s Grand Boutique Hotel, offers a casual, comfortable setting.
The restaurant only seats a few dozen people, so that’s probably why it took us a few tries to snag a reservation. We finally prevailed by making our plans several days before we visited on a recent Thursday.
We started with cocktails: a Grey Goose Cosmopolitan ($15.75), for my Lovely Dining Companion, and for me, an Inn Fashion ($13), a cocktail that features Woodford Bourbon, Bully Boy Amaro, Lindemans Kriek and hopped simple syrup.
We paired the drinks with an order of bruschetta ($9) and a bowl of Minestrone di Verdure ($9).
The bruschetta (that’s “bru-sketta”) featured focaccia, tomato, mozzarella and a balsamic glaze. It arrived ready for a photo shoot and was extremely flavorful, though a bit on the tart side.
The minestrone was a surefire hit with both of us, especially after I recently ordered the same soup at a high-end restaurant in Las Vegas only to be disappointed with a bland bowl of vegetables. The Trattoria Fondi version hit all the right notes.
Like its parent restaurant at the Bedford Village Inn, Trattoria Fondi offers an extensive wine list by the bottle. But there are several choices available by the glass. I simply asked for a glass of cabernet and our server brought me a 2018 Dau Cabernet Sauvignon ($18).
The cab paired well with my Costolette di Manzo Brasate entree ($24). Comfort food fans know it as braised short ribs. They featured a marsala sauce, herb roasted potatoes, broccolini and blistered cherry tomatoes.
My dining companion shared a few forkfuls of the juicy braised beef, but we still had plenty left to take home. (They resurfaced the next evening on our homemade Cinco de Mayo nachos.)
For her entree, my wife chose Gnudi di Ricotta ($24), which was a new experience for both of us. Gnudi are fluffy dumplings similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. This entree featured grilled shrimp, garlic, broccolini, pesto and pine nuts. The pesto was a bit overpowered by the garlic, which we were reminded of when we reheated the leftovers at home and the aroma enveloped our kitchen. But overall, this dish was a hit, too.
We had a pair of servers for the evening, with one in training. They made us feel at home at every turn and were attentive to our needs, including our questions about the menu.
While we were dining, we were joined by families, couples out on dates and women meeting for drinks and appetizers. Trattori Fondi’s roots as a lobby lounge give it a casual, inviting vibe.
Our host told us if we showed up at 5, when the restaurant opens, we could probably find seats at the bar. That’s probably where we’ll head on our return trip.