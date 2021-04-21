If you were picking a spot to open a new restaurant, Newton Road in Plaistow would probably not be it. It’s well off the beaten path. It’s rural. Your customers’ GPS devices might send them south into Haverhill, Mass., in order to reach it.
So if you’re going to choose such an out of the way place to open your restaurant, you’d better be worth the effort your customers will have to expend to find you.
Cafe El Camino is worth it.
This tiny restaurant was our destination on a recent Saturday night for the next chapter in our exploration of unfamiliar cuisines.
El Camino is a little family operation that specializes in authentic Puerto Rican food. It turned up with lots of positive reviews in an online search, so we decided to check it out on a recent Saturday evening.
The restaurant is indeed tiny, and reminded us more of a lunch counter. It’s brightly lit, with only four tables in front of the counter, and judging from what we saw, business is as much take-out as dine in. Dishes and utensils are plastic, there is no alcohol, bottled sodas are self-serve from a cooler beside the counter. In short, there are no frills beside the food itself.
When we arrived, we were warmly welcomed by Jonathan, part of the small family group that runs El Camino. When he saw us staring at the menu board on the wall, he asked if we were first-time visitors. When we said yes, he went out of his way to guide us through the menu, fill us in on the history of the place, and generally make us feel completely at home.
As we sat down with our menus, he brought us small cups of “Levanta Muertos” (raise the dead) soup, a wonderfully rich, savory stew loaded with root vegetables, plantain and chicken. After we tasted it, and after Jonathan regaled us with his story of watching his great-grandmother cooking up the soup al fresco in Puerto Rico, we knew the rest of our meal would be something special.
El Camino’s menu features appetizers, rice dishes, meats and seafood, almost all of which are available individually or in combination plates. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.
Earlier, when we decided we’d be trying a Puerto Rican restaurant, Mrs. G sent the menu to one of her co-workers, a native of the island, for suggestions. Mrs. G was so excited to have a road map in place, she hardly let Jonathan get a word out before telling him she knew what she was going to order.
Based on her colleague’s advice and Jonathan’s recommended strategy, Mrs. G ordered a combination: Rellenos de Papa (a deep-fried ball of mashed potato with a ground beef center), Arroz con Gandules (rice with pigeon peas (gandules), pimento, sofrito and ham) and sweet plantains for $12. She also ordered Pernil Asado ($8), roast pork shoulder marinated in spices and citrus juices.
Jonathan guided me to a combo plate as well: Bistec (beef and onions) with rice and beans and savory plantains (tostones), which came to $14.
My bistec was very similar to pot roast, with moist and tender beef married with slices of soft onion. The beans, which came separate from the white rice on my combo plate to be combined as desired, were more like a long-cooked stew, salty and spicy yet relatively mild compared to the more familiar (to us) Cajun-style red beans and rice. Excellent.
Mrs. G loved the Pernil Asado, perfectly cooked with a pronounced citrus kick to go along with nicely charred bits.
She also loved the rellenos de papa and the seasonings in the ground beef found inside the buttery mashed-potato shell. And she enjoyed her Arroz con Gadules, flavored as it was by its chicken stock base and sofrito (a sauce featuring ground onions, peppers, garlic, tomatoes, herbs and spices).
Both plates came with plantains. Mrs. G chose the sweet, aka maduros, and got long slices of the starchy, banana-like fruit fried and lightly finished with a sweet glaze. My savory plantains, aka tostones, were flattened, fried rounds, which we thought were dense and not very flavorful. Maduros easily won the battle of the plantains.
We were both struck by the rich flavors in every bite: plenty of spice, but not too much heat. Both of our plates practically screamed “comfort food.” They also screamed “heavy,” thanks to the ubiquity of fried food, rice and starches. It didn’t take us long to reach our limit for one sitting, and we boxed up at least half of both meals to enjoy for dinner the next night.
We also took home two beef and cheese empanadas ($3.50 each). These half-round pastries were surprisingly light, filled with a slightly gooey ground beef and cheese mixture with green and red roasted peppers. They were excellent, even when reheated the next day.
And to top it off, we enjoyed two desserts, also to-go: flan (one of Mrs. G’s favorites, particularly as prepared by her colleague) and tembleque (a firm coconut pudding topped with ground cinnamon). The two desserts came to $9.
The check for this massive spread came to less than $60 — a great value, considering the quality and amount of food.
There is nothing fancy about Cafe El Camino, but there doesn’t need to be when the food is great, the service friendly and attentive, and the value factor high. Now that we’ve found it, and have had a chance to sample homestyle Puerto Rican cuisine, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be back for more.
But we’ll probably still need our GPS to help get us there.