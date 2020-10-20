SOMETIMES YOU HAVE to have dessert first. Even at breakfast.
A case in point is the cinnamon-raisin toast Our Gourmet recently asked be served alongside the corned beef hash and over-easy eggs ($10) at the Urban Farmhouse Eatery in North Hampton.
The spirals of cinnamon and sugar in the slices of browned bread glistened in the sunshine on the Route 1 restaurant’s deck, and the melted butter beckoned invitingly.
OG reasoned that the toast wouldn’t stay crispy forever, but the hash would remain warm for some time in its mini-cast iron skillet.
Good decision.
Technically, the toast did not come first. Another toast did. A Bloody Mary ($6) served as an appetizer for OG and the Primary Dining Companion (PDC).
“Pleasantly spicy,” proclaimed the PDC, who then devoured the pair of cocktail olives garnishing the beverage.
The drinks packed a brunchy punch that was quickly offset by the high-protein choices we made from the menu.
Having grown up on canned corned beef hash, OG has been in search of the truly homemade variety ever since. Urban Farmhouse’s hash is the real deal. Each bite evoked the slow cooking of a brisket braised into fork-tender submission. Caramelized onions and earthy potatoes round out the flavor profile.
The eggs alongside did their delicious duty, living up to the over-easy specification.
Urban Farmhouse also serves omelets, eggs Benedict, pancakes and waffles, and has three other hash options — sausage, wild mushroom and chorizo.
Because we were in the noon hour, PDC wondered aloud whether to go with the eggs benny or a cheeseburger from the lunch menu.
“Burger,” our friendly server replied confidently.
The Bacon Cheeseburger ($12.50) came with a PILE of bacon, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. It is offered with French fries, cole slaw or a small garden salad.
“Almost too big to take a bite from,” PDC said of the burger, which came with a large, serrated knife for halving purposes.
The Black & Tan onion rings on the appetizer list had caught PDC’s eye, so he opted for those and a side dish of cole slaw ($3.50).
Just as OG is always in search of homemade hash, PDC’s holy grail is freshly made onion rings. He likes them thin and lightly battered. The Black & Tans were big rings, thickly battered, and not his style. Still he managed to eat nearly all of them.
Our server was honest when asked if the rings were house-made. She said they were frozen.
But the slaw. Oh, the slaw. PDC has very exacting standards when it comes to cole slaw, and Urban Farmhouse’s version got a rave review.
“Very fresh. Light on the mayo. Tangy sweet,” he said.
PDC also managed a bite or two of OG’s corned beef hash.
“Definitely homemade,” he said. “Rib-sticky. Perfectly integrated potatoes and onions.”
The Urban Farmhouse offers inside and outside dining, and has created a bower of its deck, with morning glories greeting diners at the entrance. The “Farmhouse” part of the menu includes produce from the Gov. Dale Farm in North Hampton, coffee from Good Vibes Coffee Roasters in Conway and meat from North Country Smokehouse in Claremont.
The lunch offerings cover a variety of sandwiches and salads, and appetizers that range from corn bread and honey butter ($5) to homemade hummus to fried pickles ($8). OG has had the pickles, and can recommend them. It was disappointing there were no fried green tomatoes ($8) available that day.
It’s a good excuse for a return trip.