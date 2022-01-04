A CHILLY WINTER’S walk along Market Square in Portsmouth turned into a late lunch break at 5 Thai Bistro recently.
The restaurant’s elegant proportions and big windows reflect the building’s history as the city’s old customs and post office. Built in 1858, it passed into private hands in 1966, and retains much of its former splendor.
The place was buzzing at 2 p.m., but we were quickly seated at a window table and presented with menus. The coconut shrimp appetizer special ($10) nearly reeled us in, but we decided to start with the Crispy Spring Rolls ($8.95) and Mama’s Dumplings ($9.95).
“It’s the spring roll you always hope you get when you order spring rolls,” the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) said, dipping into the sweet and sour sauce.
I sampled one of the four rolls, and found it to be savory and crunchy. The sauce was perfectly balanced between sweet and sour.
The dumplings were similarly delicate in texture and flavor.
“I’m in love,” PDC declared, setting aside a few of the treats to take home.
My choice of Tom Yum ($6.95), or hot and sour soup, was not as serendipitous. The broth was warming and flecked with the right amount of chili oil, but the mushrooms and tomatoes in the soup were underwhelming. And it probably would have been better to order shrimp instead of pork as the protein.
I have visited 5 Thai Bistro before and found its variations on Pad Thai — the classic noodle, egg, meat, ground peanut dish — to be consistently delicious. So when it came to the entrees, we decided to try something new from the Chef’s Specials luncheon menu.
For the PDC, it was the Spicy Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut ($11.95).
“I didn’t know I liked cashews in my food,” he said.
The chicken was crisp, as advertised, accompanied by veggies in Prik Pao sauce — Thai chili paste. Sweet and slightly spicy, it complemented the flavor of the nuts.
This space has been an Asian restaurant for years. As we enjoyed our appetizers, I remembered a dining experience from the mid-1990s, when it was know as Sakura. It served sushi and sashimi, a relative novelty back then.
For our entrees, I was torn between Three Flavored Seafood, a fried dish, and Seafood Karee (both $13.95). I went for the comfort food factor of karee, or yellow curry.
This curry leans toward the sweet, with a bit of heat.
The dish had plenty of seafood — two large, sweet shrimps, two mussels nestled in their shells, a pair of scallops and several pieces of squid. The latter was a bit chewy, and would have been better in a fried dish.
The most amazing thing was the sweetness of the onions, which were fully cooked but not overdone. That and the carrots, red pepper, scallion and egg rounded out the dish.
Because it was lunch, we decided to forgo cocktails, but the drinks menu selection was fun and we agreed we would partake at a future meal.
The service was ever-present and yet unobtrusive, with the staff performing a series of ballet-like movements through the swinging kitchen door. Each time it opened, I caught a glimpse of a white-aproned chef chopping a pile of fresh veggies.
Perhaps next time we’ll try one of the vegetarian options — that’s a New Year’s resolution I can keep.