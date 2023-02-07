Most towns in New Hampshire have a breakfast/lunch place that’s been around for decades, dishing up hearty food in a hurry and serving as a community gathering place.
There are two in North Hampton, less than a mile apart. Both are off Route 1, though it’s possible to drive past and not notice them, especially if you are in a hurry to get to the beach.
I visited these two hidden gems with different review teams — the first an early Gal-entine’s meetup and the second for lunch with my sweetie.
The Copper Lantern opened its doors in 1979 and is family-run in every sense of the word; the owners live on the property. It’s known for its doughnuts and muffins, and as our party of three sat at a table near the cozy dining room’s stone fireplace, we saw a steady stream of people stopping by to pick up bags of baked goods.
We debated having a Bloody Mary or Mimosa, but we had a busy day ahead, so we stuck with the bottomless cup of coffee ($2.99).
One of my friends always orders breakfast sandwiches, so it was no surprise that she went for the O’Lantern ($9.50) — egg, bacon and cheese on a grilled biscuit, with home fries. She’s a picky person, so when she pronounced the sandwich “spot on,” it was a bit of a surprise.
She never eats home fries, so I was able to sneak a few bites of the crisp and savory taters.
A few minutes before, the table next to us had Belgian Waffles delivered with strawberries and whipped cream. Tempting, but I was in the mood for a buttermilk pancake. Plate-sized, they can be filled with blueberries, pecans, pineapple or chocolate chips, but the house-made apple topping sounded just right.
The “adult plate” came with one golden-brown pancake, one egg and two strips of bacon ($8.49).
The apple topping was reminiscent of the fried apples I grew up eating for breakfast down South, but with a hint of maple and brown sugar.
The over-easy egg went well with the tender pancake, as did the bacon.
It had to be hash, eggs and toast ($11.99) for the third of our table’s trio. The corned beef was pronounced tasty, though my pal’s request for ketchup on the side seemed like a good way to hide the heavenly flavors of hash.
The Copper Lantern makes its own bread, including Anadama. Toasted, its twang of molasses complemented the saltiness of the hash.
There were also 13 three-egg omelet choices on the menu, which patrons around were us were ordering and consuming with gusto. And I’ve sampled several versions of the Lantern’s eggs Benedict and can give them a thumbs-up.
We stayed long enough to consider a bite of lunch (I was interested in the clam chowder or splitting a grilled Reuben) but instead each of us went home with a doughnut (honey-dipped, chocolate, and blueberry).
The blueberry doughnut was happily consumed by my sweetie, who agreed the next week to participate in Part II of the review — a trip to The Airfield Cafe next to the Hampton Airfield.
It was a brutally cold and windy day, so the runway was empty, but over our heads in the spacious, light-filled dining room were large model airplanes circling on an oval-shaped track.
The place was very busy, but we were waited on immediately by a friendly young woman who brought menus offering breakfast and lunch.
The cafe opened in 1996 when our kids were still kids, and we used to take them there. A much-larger, hangar-shaped space was constructed next to the original building in 2019, and it is just as kid-friendly.
We had settled in a corner booth and enjoyed the spectacle of four children at a table with mom and grandma debating the merits of chocolate chips, bananas, Oreo cookies or Reese’s Pieces in their Mickey Mouse pancakes.
I chose the sausage gravy, biscuits and egg ($11) over the country-fried steak with sausage gravy, broccoli and a side ($17.50 as a lunch special).
My companion was considering the country-fried steak, but when it was pointed out both meals would feature sausage gravy and we should try to mix it up for the sake of Our Gourmet readers, he gravitated to the eggs Benedict.
We asked our server about the Maryland crab cake egg benny, and she said it was very popular. But in the end it was the classic version with Canadian bacon on a grilled muffin ($12.75) that won the day.
There was some anxiety about whether it would have enough hollandaise sauce, but that proved to be groundless. The food arrived in under 10 minutes, piping hot.
The eggs benny was “the right amount of hollandaise, the perfectly poached egg and a truly crisp English muffin,” my dining partner said.
He was also happy with the generous serving of home fries, which he described as “seasoned just right.” They were moist and slightly crunchy at the same time, a feat not easy to accomplish.
The sausage gravy was a bit thinner than the version served to me as a child for Sunday breakfast, but had every bit of the savory flavor you would expect. The baking powder biscuits were flaky and held up well to the gravy. I used a spoon to make sure none of it went to waste.
We agreed a return trip was warranted for lunch — the burgers, steak tips and fried haddock caught our eye, as did the dessert crepes.
And in warmer weather, we might get to see planes taking off and landing, or even enjoy the outside seating.