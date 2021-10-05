IF YOU’RE HEADED to the Lakes Region for some leaf-peeping, consider stopping in Wolfeboro for one of the best margaritas you’re likely ever to sip (or gulp).
El Centenario is just off Main Street, a couple of blocks away from the town docks on Lake Winnipesaukee, which was tranquil and blue on the day we enjoyed a leisurely lunch.
The restaurant’s outside dining area was bordered by lush plantings and the air was filled with monarch butterflies delicately landing on the flowers that surrounded us. Perhaps they decided to check out a little bit of Mexico in New Hampshire on the way to their winter destination in the Sierra Madre Mountains.
We had a bit of a wait for outside seating — the server could be seen dashing back and forth from the kitchen to the patio, gracefully balancing drinks and dishes.
“She’s trying to manage more tables than humanly possible,” Dining Companion I (DCI) said.
Fortunately, a second server came to the rescue, showing up for her shift 90 minutes early; we were soon comfortably seated at a corner table.
“Get the skinny-rita,” recommended Dining Companion II (DCII). “It’s really honest-tasting.”
Made with fresh lime juice and a touch of simple syrup balanced by triple sec and tequila, the Margs were pleasantly tart and got six thumbs up from our table of three.
DCII also ordered guacamole ($10), which arrived in a volcanic rock bowl known as a molcajete, a method of preparation used in Mexico for thousands of years. It came with salsa and a bowl of chips and we were soon munching away.
“Food of the gods,” said DCII of the combination of avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno and lime juice.
When playing the “what one food would you take on a desert island” game, OG always names guacamole, and someone invariably points out that this beloved dip is actually six foods.
DCI, who has a severe seafood allergy, asked our server about cross-contamination, wondering if the Chicken Quesadilla ($10) would be cooked on the same surface as the seafood the restaurant serves.
She was assured that her meal would be prepared in a separate pan.
“The quesadilla arrived promptly and was cheesy and comforting,” DCI said. “It was a very generous serving for an appetizer.”
That also proved to be the case for the other two appetizers we chose to have as meals.
DCI went for the Panuchos ($12), crispy corn tortillas topped with slow-cooked Yucatan-style pulled pork, beans, avocado, pickled red onion and habanero.
“They have all the flavors I’d want in a dinner, but in a size dish that doesn’t leave me stuffed,” DCII said. “This is a fun place to relax and enjoy rich Mexican flavors.”
DCII was kind enough to offer a bite to OG, and the pulled pork had true depth of flavor.
Before being seated, OG had spotted a Chimichanga ($12) being delivered to a table, and decided to try it with pork instead of the more traditional beef or chicken.
The name Chimichanga has several origin stories, but OG’s favorite is that in the 1920s, Monica Flin, founder of Tucson’s El Charro restaurant, accidentally dropped a burrito in the deep fryer and cursed.
Since there were some youngsters in the kitchen, she altered the curse word to “chimichanga,” a Mexican version of “thingamajig.”
El Centenario’s version was light, crispy and savory, with a generous dollop of guacamole.
As we left the restaurant, a monarch butterfly lighted on a flower at the patio’s entrance, putting the seal on a perfect fall afternoon.