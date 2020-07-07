Nostimo means “delicious” in Greek, and Cafe Nostimo lives up to its name.
Because Our Gourmet loves etymology as well as gyros, grilled lamb and baklava, a deeper dive into the meaning of “nostimo” reveals it relates to “homecoming” and is used in Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey.”
There is a homey feeling to this Portsmouth eatery owned by Dean and Nancy Zottos, which in non-COVID-19 times offers live music on weekends. The restaurant is sticking to outdoor dining at the moment, and has an array of vividly colored picnic tables with umbrellas.
To get in the Greek mood, OG and Dining Companions I and II started with a cold appetizer plate with some of the classics: feta, Kalamata olives, tomato wedges, stuffed grape leaves, loukaniko (sausage flavored with orange peel and fennel seed), pita wedges and tzatziki ($9.95).
With the reader’s interest in mind, we also ordered the Dip Sampler ($8.50), which came with tzatziki (you can never have too much of this sauce of yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil and lemon) hummus and roasted eggplant spread.
Eggplant Fries ($5.95) were also on our appetizer order. These proved to be the power player of the starters — light, crispy, savory and served with aioli. Whatever you do, if you visit Nostimo, order these.
“I’ve never seen them offered anywhere else,” DCII said.
DCI and DCII were struck by the extreme tenderness of the pita bread — it was sturdy enough to be filled with feta, olives, tomatoes, sausage and dipping sauce, and yet practically melted in the mouth.
We quickly realized we had over-ordered apps, so we set some aside to take home to leave room for entrees.
OG chose the Souvlaki Plate (luncheon portion, $12.95), a kabob of marinated lamb with sides of Greek salad and rice pilaf (Greek roasted potatoes, green beans and fries are other side choices). The pita wedges from the dip sampler were quickly put to good use to make mini-sandwiches with the perfectly cooked meat, veggies and a dollop of tzatziki.
DCI was leaning toward the spanakopita, but went with the Moussaka dinner ($15.95). Nostimo’s version is layers of eggplant, potatoes and seasoned ground beef, topped with bechamel sauce. This comfort-food classic is reminiscent of shepherd’s pie, DCI said, calling it “hearty and creamy.” Half was taken home for later.
DCII couldn’t resist the Gyro Lunch Plate ($10.95), which she ordered with fries.
“It’s everything you want in a gyro — fresh veggies, flavorful meat, tzatziki and a fresh pita,” she commented.
The ground lamb and beef strips were perfectly seasoned.
The table also ordered a side of Dolmathes ($5.95) to take home to a certain stuffed grape leaves aficionado. Filled with seasoned rice with lemon and olive oil, it was served with a side of egg-lemon sauce. “A little heavy on the lemon, but pretty much what you want when you think of grape leaves,” the aficionado said.
Speaking of lemon: We ordered a house special lemonade flavored with cucumber and habanero. It looked great and we each took a sip and gasped at how sour it was. We also had iced water, and drank that instead. We mentioned it to our server when we were leaving, and she immediately and graciously offered to bring us another drink, ensuring we did not leave with a sour taste in our mouth.