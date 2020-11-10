OUR BREEZY EVENING at The Office Lounge began with the discovery that the Hampton Beach Chinese restaurant that Our Gourmet was planning to visit with friends offered takeout only.
Fortunately, it was a lovely fall afternoon, and the three of us found another Seacoast destination — The Office Lounge in Rye on Route 1.
The outside dining area was surrounded by sheer curtains that swayed in the wind, and occasionally landed in our calamari. Ah, the calamari. First of all, it’s the real deal. OG is not squeamish about squid, but as Dining Companion I (DCI) noted: “Some people want to pretend it’s not seafood.”
The Office’s Fried Calamari ($14) was a combination of rings and tentacles, served with shishito peppers and preserved lemon aioli.
It was a tad underdone, but delicious. DCI thought it could use more breading and was a bit chewy. She was a fan of the aioli served alongside. Dining Companion II (DCII) thought the calamari was great.
When we weren’t worried about tipping face-forward from our blue velvet Parsons chairs (we were seated at a high-top), we took the time to observe a blustery sky that went from sunshine to a Wizard-of-Oz blackness.
This did not distract us from ordering Deviled Eggs as an appetizer ($12).
The OG is a Yankee who grew up in the South, and knows deviled eggs are a sexy and inexpensive way to wow a potluck picnic. Hen-ce it is hard to pay $12 for eight halves (four eggs). Yes, they were delish.
“I’ve never had deviled eggs with capers and pancetta, but they added the salt and texture the dish really needs,” DCI said. “Those additions certainly elevated the dish from a potluck favorite to a fancy finger food.”
DCI and DCII both appreciated the vigorous mustard undertones.
DCI sipped a cocktail during these proceedings. The Jayne ($12) combined Bacardi rum, blueberries, lime, mint and soda. DCI was happy with it. DCII chose a Smuttynose and seemed to think it went down well with the appetizers.
For an entree, DCI selected the Steak au Poivre ($28), a “grade center cut sirloin” served with peppercorn cream sauce.
“A little pricey given that if you want any sides, they are $6 each, which I didn’t find out until I ordered,” DCI said. “I wish this had been clearly indicated on the menu. That’s a practice I expect in a steakhouse, but not a smaller eatery.”
DCI chose a side of mashed potatoes, which were “creamy and well-seasoned.”
Other sides range from Truffle Fries to Jasmine Rice to Grilled White Asparagus, Brussels Sprouts and Bacon or Mac and Cheese.
“The steak was tasty and tender and could be cut with a butter knife ( I couldn’t find the server to request a steak knife, so I just dug in),” DCI said. “The steak was so good it didn’t need the sauce, which was too salty anyway.”
It should be noted that DCI took half of the steak home.
DCII ordered the Chicken and Waffles ($18).
Though still “trying to grasp the reason for pairing chicken with waffles” DCII “is always willing to order it in the name of research.”
DCII’s verdict: “The Office’s version of chicken and waffles was very brunch-like.
Four slightly spicy, lightly breaded and gently fried chicken tenders sat atop a drizzle of sriracha honey.
Sharing the plate were three quarters of a thick, fluffy Belgian waffle, a handful of fat blueberries and a small tumbler of maple syrup.”
DCII thought all the parts were nicely prepared and tasty, but still can’t figure out how they go together.
OG picked the Haddock Piccata ($20), also available in the more traditional chicken version.
The fish was translucent, cooked just enough. It was lightly breaded, served with beurre blanc sauce (scallions simmered in wine, butter and vinegar and enriched with cream and white pepper). Added to this was the al dente homemade linguine.
Soul food, baby. Soul food.
All of these choices exhibited the skill of “Chef Khy” (so described on the restaurant’s Facebook page) and bode well for anyone choosing from the restaurant’s eclectic menu, which includes sushi and a rice and noodle bar.
There’s also a kid’s menu (chicken tenders, a fruit plate or pasta marinara, $9), but The Office Lounge is a grown-up place, full of adults out for a relaxing respite.