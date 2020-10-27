Second Brook Bar & Grill opened a little more than a month ago, so its dining room looks a bit like a dance floor — lots of open space per pandemic protocols. There are a few tables in the middle and some booths along the walls in the space near the entrance.
But that’s only half the restaurant. The rest is occupied by the bar nestled by the kitchen. That’s where most of the patrons were dining the recent Saturday night we visited Second Brook, located in a small strip center on Hooksett Road on the outskirts of Manchester. The only empty stools at the U-shaped bar were the ones set aside for social distancing between each group of patrons. And that’s where the TVs are mounted on the walls.
While we felt safe and comfortable in our booth, the crowd noise coming from the back of the restaurant was a stirring reminder of how people like to gather and how the precautions restaurants must take during COVID-19 undercuts their business goal to create a social space, one where you might meet someone for the first time or bump into a neighbor.
We hope restaurants like Second Brook can weather the slowdown and be ready when people can gather more freely.
Second Brook serves comfort food including standard fare like steak tips, chicken tenders, baked haddock — even liver and onions. It’s the kind of menu that attracts families and locals who want a nearby place to go. That’s the impression it made on this Our Gourmet and his Lovely Dining Companion.
With the menu items looking so familiar, we opted to choose an appetizer that was billed as one of restaurant’s originals, something that looked a little adventurous.
The Fried Bufffalo Chicken Balls ($9) were deep-fried croquettes filled with bits of chicken and hot wing sauce, and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. They were scrumptious and perfect to share — you don’t want to eat more than one or two of these if you want to have room for a meal.
We also each ordered soup. I chose the crock of Cajun Shrimp Chowder ($7), a Cajun-spiced variety that was blended with celery, onion, potato and bacon. It had a great flavor and just a bit of a kick. While I could taste the flavor of shrimp, the ingredients in this chowder were chopped pretty fine. I did not encounter any chunks of shrimp.
LDC chose a crock of French Onion Soup ($7), that included melted provolone and Swiss cheese, white onion and red wine. And salt, lots of salt — like most French Onion soup we’ve encountered. It still got the thumbs up from LDC.
For our entrees, my dining companion chose the Baked Stuffed Shrimp ($24): five jumbo shrimp with homemade seafood stuffing. LDC found the shrimp tender and flavorful, and I concurred after sampling one. They were served with the vegetable of the day — green beans cooked with olive oil (nice touch) and mashed potatoes.
I chose one of the specials that evening, Eggplant Parmigiana ($16), which was two slices of breaded and fried eggplant covered with marinara and served over linguini.
It was accompanied by a couple of slices of garlic bread and served with a side garden salad. Like the shrimp dish, the portions were generous, and I immediately set half my dish to the side to take home. Eggplant Parm is one of my go-tos, and this dish did not disappoint. I was already looking forward to the leftovers.
Along with the pasta, steak and seafood entrees, Second Brook also serves burgers and sandwiches, and it has a kids menu.
And for us, it’ll be worth a second trip.