BERNIE’S BEACH BAR might not sound like the best choice when you’re accompanied by two toddler girls. But this casual restaurant on Hampton Beach turned out to be a great place to grab lunch on a sun-soaked afternoon, thanks to good food, live music and speedy service.
That last one is essential when your dining companions are only 2 and 3½. So are kids menus (check), crayons (check) and sippy cups with lids and straws for their milk (check). Bernie’s Beach Bar met the grandkids challenge on all counts.
We had planned to choose a table upstairs, where there is a huge rooftop deck and a big stage for musicians. When the host told us they had removed the umbrellas for the day due to high winds, we opted for the first-floor patio, which was almost completely in shade.
We were seated at a table near the bar where the bartender was also serving as our waiter. That sometimes means it’s going to be a slow go. It takes a good sense of timing and sharp eyes to mix cocktails for patrons seated right in front of you and scan for cues in the dining area — like when a cute but noisy little girl might erupt at one of your tables.
The time spread between when you order your food and when it arrives can seem like an eternity when one of your granddaughters is hungry and overtired from missing a nap.
Thankfully, we arrived just in time to hear the opening notes of a keyboard player and singer who filled the open-air room with soothing island-style vibes. Some Bob Marley, some Grateful Dead, some Paul Simon. We felt like we had diamonds on the soles of our shoes.
We were dining at a beach bar so we chose beach food: lobster and fish. My Lovely Dining Companion (also known as Grammy), thought we should start with the Lobster Rangoons ($17). We were hoping they would match the ones we ordered once at Golden Karma in Manchester, which included visible chunks of lobster meat.
Bernie’s version featured minced lobster mixed with a creamy filling, and they were quite tasty, with a sweet chili soy glaze for dipping. The shells had a texture that was closer to fried dough than the traditional fried wonton. We think they should rename them Bernie’s Blinks.
Our elder OG in training tried one, but her little sister could not be persuaded. She was holding out for the order of Chicken Tenders from the kids menu ($6) she would be sharing with her sister.
We also sampled Bernie’s Award Winning Clam Chowder ($9), which spices up the traditional recipe with corn, bacon and chipotle pepper. The rich, creamy chowder had a nice kick, but not so much that it scared off the 4-year-old, who kept asking for more after she tried a spoonful.
My adult dining companion ordered the Lobster Roll ($26), which was good enough to satisfy both the beach tourist and the veteran seafood lover — lobster salad light on the mayo and a generous portion of lobster meat.
I selected the Fried Haddock Sandwich ($15), which, next to the lobster roll, is arguably the most famous sandwich New England has to offer. Some popular versions of this staple feature cheese and coleslaw along with the tartar sauce (Puritan Backroom).
Bernie’s let the lightly breaded haddock filet command the spotlight. It was accompanied by several slices of tomato, a crunchy mound of lettuce and a thick slice of Bermuda onion on a brioche bun, with the tartar sauce on the side.
After a few bites, it was challenging to keep this two-hander intact, with share-ready chunks of flaky haddock dropping on my plate.
I paired the sandwich with a side of onion rings, which despite our waiter’s uncertainty on whether they were homemade, turned out to be the thin-battered variety that is the standard in these parts. If they weren’t homemade, thumbs up to the supplier. They made the grade.
We want to give special round of applause to our musician friend, who kept the great tunes coming. Grandpa and his 2-year-old dance partner enjoyed grooving to “Fire on the Mountain” after we put a couple of bucks on his keyboard.
He made the Bernie’s Beach Bar experience a memory we will cherish.