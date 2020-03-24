The waiting area at CJ’s Great Western Grill in Manchester over the weekend felt more like a doctor’s office than a restaurant. About a half-dozen people — all maintaining a safe distance from each other — congregated mostly in silence, waiting for their name to be called by one of the crew members shuttling back and forth between the lobby and the kitchen.
All of us had called our orders in by phone, choosing from a limited menu posted online by the Great New Hampshire Restaurants location. The selection included burgers, sandwiches, salads, Mexican fare and a marinated steak tips entree.
As the young women bringing out the orders handed them to customers, they thanked them for their patience. But if anyone was waiting longer than they expected, no one seemed to mind. For now, this is what it means to go out for the night.
The Our Gourmet foodie team took the day off last week, and it’s likely we’ll take more breathers in the weeks ahead. It’s not the time to call out a chef for putting too much salt in the soup or carp about wait times. We know whatever restaurant workers are still putting in hours are improvising on the spot and working hard.
This Our Gourmet and His Lovely Dining Companion ordered from a couple of different places over the weekend to adjust to the new norm. We tried out the takeout version of one of our neighborhood restaurants and another from a restaurant we have yet to visit in person.
Since it switched to takeout only, CJ Great Western Grill is open from 4 to 8 p.m. For this trip, I chose the Buffalo Chicken Fajita Rollup ($11.99) which features grilled Buffalo chicken, cheddar, sautéed pepper and onion, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese spread and fries. For an appetizer, this grandpa ordered the Kids’ Mac ‘n’ Cheese ($6.99). The menu doesn’t say, but it also comes with a kid-size chocolate chip cookie.
We live a few miles away, so I made use of our toaster oven’s air fryer to reheat the fries for a couple of minutes and nuked the mac and cheese for 30 seconds to bring the cheese back to that yummy melted state. The fajita rollup was plenty filling and had a nice bite. Saucy, cheesy and grab-more-napkins good.
For an appetizer my dining companion chose the Espinaca Con Queso Mexican ($10.99) — cheese & spinach dip, pico de gallo, tortilla chips. The dip was plenty warm, thanks to the packaging. We dipped those chips and pretended we were sitting at the bar, our usual seats of choice at CJ’s.
For an entree, LDC broke our comfort food run and ordered the B&B salad ($13.99) — greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion, green pepper, Colby and Jack cheese, tortilla thins. It’s also available with blackened or buffalo chicken.
We give CJ’s extra points for the packaging: clamshell plastic that’s worth rinsing and using again. And as comfort food goes, what we ordered satisfied our cravings.
Thousand Crane already delivers
On another evening, we decided to look at takeout apps like DoorDash and Grubhub since we had never used them before. After reviewing what restaurants were listed, we chose Thousand Crane via Grubhub. In this case, Grubhub was simply acting as a go-between since Thousand Crane does its own deliveries. So in the future we’ll simply go to thousandcranenh.com, but we wanted to experiment.
Like most Asian restaurants, Thousand Crane clearly already knows how to do high-volume takeout. We were able to choose from an extensive menu, choosing our items from a smartphone. The restaurant’s website has similar functionality.
We ordered Crab Rangoon ($5.95), Steamed Dumplings ($6.95), Happy Family ($15.95) — jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, sliced pork, chicken, beef with mixed vegetables in tasty brown sauce — and House Special Fried Rice ($8.25).
We had heard great things about Thousand Crane, but have never eaten inside the Elm Street restaurant. It’ll be on our short list when indoor dining resumes.
The brown sauce of the Happy Family was not overly thick or salty and did not overpower the natural flavors of the meat, seafood and vegetables. Likewise, the fried rice had the kind of subtle flavor profiles of great Asian food. The Crab Rangoon arrived hot, and nice and crunchy. And the dumplings, stuffed with minced pork, were tender.
Our delivery guy called my cell phone first to let me know he had arrived, as the Grubhub app said he would. I could have opted to have him leave the food on the step, but I ventured outside, getting close enough to grab the plastic bag from the outstretched arm of someone wearing a surgical mask. I thanked him.
“Be safe,” he said, before driving away.