THE BIG CATCH is the kind of waterfront seafood restaurant you’d take visiting relatives when they were in town during the summer. Choose a place by the water that serves fresh seafood, and it’s a good bet it’ll be a hit.
That said, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed The Big Catch. I had my expectations set at a certain level — the standard-fare fried seafood baskets — but this popular spot on the south shore of Newfound Lake had just enough extra pizzazz to set it a cut above.
We dined at The Big Catch a couple of weeks before the state allowed indoor dining to resume, but we would have wanted to sit outside anyway, especially with two girls under age 3 among us. Our timing was perfect on this particular Saturday, as we spotted a table that had just become available.
Our Gourmet’s original plan was to order a basket or platter of fried clams, because it had been a while since I had indulged in them. But I was swayed to mix it up a bit after my daughter-in-law, who had dined here before, told me about her favorite at The Big Catch: Tiger shrimp served blackened.
The Big Catch’s marquee menu page is dedicated to its “Famous Seafood Platters.” It features eight selections that can be served fried, grilled, blackened or broiled. So that Fishermans Platter, the Big Daddy of all New England seafood restaurants, need not be all coated in batter and deep fried. There’s also a good selection of burgers, sandwiches and salads.
I was still fixated on clams so I chose the “2 Mix Combo” ($23.95), opting to have my clams share the stage with those blackened shrimp. My daughter-in-law chose just the “Shrimp Platter,” blackened, of course, ($15.95), while my stepson opted for the “Fresh Haddock Platter,” deep fried ($17.95); and my Lovely Dining Companion (LDC) chose the same as a broiled dish.
The platters come with corn on the cob, a corn muffin and the choice of a side. The Big Catch also sells eight “Fried Value Baskets” from $13.95 to $18.95 that come with French fries and house-made coleslaw.
The youngest among us, who just turned 1, shared with her parents, but her older sister was served the Chicken Fried Value Basket ($11.95). The 2-year-old was most interested in the corn on the cob, and I ended up surrendering mine to her. That gave me license to sample those chicken tenders in her basket, which we’re happy to report were among the best we’ve had. I’d trade them for corn anytime, kid.
But back to the adult fare. The blackened shrimp had just enough kick to satisfy me but would not scare off diners who are still toying with Cajun cooking. The bigger surprise was the batch of clams, coated with a lighter batter than the usual fare. They were tender and sweet and now for me are the ones to beat.
LDC and her son both gave high marks for their broiled and fried varieties of fresh haddock respectively: flaky, moist and fresh.
The Big Catch is a great place to people-watch, as there’s lots of foot traffic up and down the road along the shoreline. And there’s also an ice cream window near the outside dining area. It’s the perfect setting for the season, and one that both the locals and the tourists can appreciate.