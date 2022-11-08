Dinner and a show often enters into the equation when I’m considering which restaurant to review for Our Gourmet. What new dining experience can my wife and I check out before heading to the theater?
Location is always a top consideration. When you’re crunched for time, knowing you can park just once eases the pressure. We want to be able to linger and enjoy our food. It’s the opening act for a night on the town.
Our opening act the night we had tickets to see Trombone Shorty in Concord was a massive traffic jam in the northbound lanes of Interstate 93, a slowdown that delayed our arrival by at least a half-hour. We were never in danger of missing the 8 p.m. showtime, but anxiety began to set in during the long, slow crawl along the highway.
We had already targeted The Draft as our destination. The South Main Street sports bar is right across the street from the Capitol Center for the Arts, and we’ve always had good luck there on show nights.
We figured the fact that Trombone Shorty and his band were bringing their New Orleans party to Concord on a Wednesday rather than a weekend night might temper the size of the crowd, but The Draft was pretty busy when we finally got there around 7 p.m.
We found a couple of seats at the bar next to other people who were in town to see the show. It took us a few minutes to flag down our busy bartender/waitress, but once we had her attention, we knew we were in great hands. Pretty much everyone in the bar was going to the show, she informed us.
We started with drinks, a Grey Goose martini ($10.75) for my Lovely Dining Companion, a cranberry gin fizz ($9.50) for me, which in retrospect was a lame move at a bar that has more than two dozen beers on tap. I made up for my gaffe later with a Fiddlehead IPA ($6.50).
We wasted little time reviewing the menu, knowing timing was crucial. We wouldn’t have time to sample any appetizers tonight. My dining companion chose the Turkey BLT ($15.99), and I ordered the Ginger Chicken Bowl ($16.99). The latter dish is among the new items on the menu at The Draft which seems to have replaced another Asian bowl I previously enjoyed at the restaurant.
This one featured pieces of fried chicken thigh, scallions, broccoli, red pepper, cauliflower, mushrooms and snow peas over a bed of rice. It was a great blend of flavors, and I didn’t feel cheated that I had chosen a more healthy option at the kind of restaurant better known for comfort food.
Still, I was a bit envious of one of the diners sitting next to us, who was trying the new Shrimp Po Boy, a sandwich that was overflowing with fried shrimp.
My dining companion’s hefty Turkey BLT was about twice as big as her appetite, so I still had to make that last-minute dash to the car before the concert to stow away the leftovers. The sandwich was served with a mix of regular and sweet potato fries, a nice touch.
We were impressed with how quickly the kitchen prepared our food. If they were experiencing a traffic jam, they were moving through it pretty well, and for that we were grateful.
Amy, our bartender and server, made sure we got out the door in time to hear Trombone Shorty play his first notes just as we arrived at the Capitol Center.