TUCKER’S ARRIVED IN BEDFORD knowing a few things about cracking eggs, brewing coffee and keeping up with heavy customer traffic.
Visiting a restaurant during its first week in business often requires patience. The wait staff needs to become familiar with the menu and the kitchen has to find its rhythm. It’s easier to reach those goals when you already have a recipe for success. Tucker’s has been honing its organic-centric, locally sourced mantra for several years.
We visited Tucker’s mid-morning for Sunday breakfast on Halloween, just six days after owners Hale Cole-Tucker and Erica Tucker opened the new Bedford restaurant, their sixth location since founding the company in 2014.
Expecting the restaurant would be doing gangbusters business on its first weekend, we called first after visiting the company’s website and got on the waitlist, which we were able to track using Yelp. We knew we were 22nd in line so we took our time getting to the restaurant.
When we arrived, the hostess said the wait would be about 15 to 20 minutes. She was way off — we got a text that our table was ready within five minutes.
Tucker’s also operates breakfast/lunch restaurants in Hooksett, New London, Concord, Dover and Merrimack. My lovely dining companion and I had previously visited the Hooksett location, which took over a building that formerly housed a Burger King. The Bedford restaurant — Tucker’s largest location yet and first to have a liquor license — replaced an Outback Steakhouse.
Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have struggled to find staffing. Tucker’s appeared to have a full complement of workers to serve the packed house we encountered. Patrons were streaming in and out of the restaurant as tables opened up. None of the staffers seemed the least bit concerned. They were on top of it.
All of them were friendly and helpful. While we had one staffer in charge of waiting on us, others chimed in every now and then to make sure we had what we needed.
We started with a couple of breakfast beverages, a traditional Mimosa with orange juice ($10) for my dining companion and an Applemosa ($12) for me. Both were made with Korbel Brute Champagne. Mine featured local apple cider and a caramel and cinnamon rim on the glass. We paired those with a grilled Blueberry Muffin made in house ($5.45).
On a previous visit to Tucker’s I sampled the Crankin’ Biscuits & Gravy ($11.21), Tucker’s take on a Southern classic. Grilled scratch-made biscuits are topped with sausage gravy and served with a couple of eggs and hash browns. If you’re a biscuits and gravy fan, this is the one for you.
For this trip, I went with one of the fall specials, choosing the Mexicali Burrito ($14.75). It features two scrambled local eggs, refried black beans, braised pulled pork, a corn, poblano pepper and onion blend, tomatoes, brown rice and sharp cheddar cheese in a grilled (for me, wheat) flour tortilla.
It’s topped with queso chipotle hollandaise, cilantro pesto and chipotle salsa, which might sound like two sauces too many, but this is a winning trio. The burrito was huge so I immediately carved off half of it to save for another breakfast. The chipotle sauces had a mild kick, but this is coming from someone whose pepper thermometer might be a bit dulled from many years of hot sauce consumption.
My dining companion chose the Classic Benny Eggs Benedict ($11.99), featuring Canadian bacon from the North Country Smokehouse in Claremont. Tucker’s prominently features local farms, coffee roasters, creameries and other food producers on its menu.
Tucker’s attention to farm-to-table might be why the restaurant is so popular with millennials. While we saw plenty of families, about half the crowd we saw on this Sunday were groups of young people in their 20s.
With this location, Tucker’s appears to be riding a boom for breakfast along South River Road. It joins fellow newcomer the Friendly Toast (also a regional chain) and the Purple Finch Cafe.