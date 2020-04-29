As New Hampshire starts to figure out how and when to let business start getting back to normal, readers from all over New Hampshire continue to step up with words of praise for their favorite restaurants that have been operating in takeout mode for the past month and a half.
This week, readers are talking about restaurants from the Massachusetts line to the North Country. Here’s a sampling:
Ann and Lindsey Gray say they love Claudette & Dean’s Place in Stratford. “We frequent this homey place in good times and bad,” Ann says. “The service is quick and friendly and the family-style fare is always delicious.
“The restaurant is still open for takeout and stacks up perfectly with the eat-in version. It travels well; in fact, it was still warm after we made the 45-minute drive back to Pittsburg. We are happy to recommend this restaurant and will continue to support it.”
Carl De Prima wrote about Pickity Place in Mason: ”Check out the monthly menus for this restaurant. They have a fixed meal at a fixed price which changes every month. They are packaging the entire meal and sending it home with excellent instructions on how to warm up the entree.”
Carl included a diagrammed photo of the meal he picked up in March, which included maple habanero dip, Tuscan vegetable soup, garden salad with roasted red pepper garlic dressing, crusty baguette rolls, an entree choice of chicken, apple and herbed brie in pastry or fettuccine alla vodka with baby arugula pesto, and hazelnut mousse for dessert.
Royal and Sue Richardson had nice things to say about a couple of restaurants:
They said Athens in Manchester is a long-time favorite for Greek cuisine.
“Since we were transporting about 25 minutes home, we ordered the Stuffed Cabbage (one with Tomato sauce and one with Lemon sauce), the Greek Lamb Garnish and a family Greek Salad.
“When we got home the food was still warm and ready to eat and were pleased to see that they had included a large chunk of some of their fresh bread.
“Great value and a very satisfying portion of Greek comfort food for the family at home!
The Richardsons also praised Poor Boy’s in Londonderry, where they ordered a lunch of three cheeseburgers with sides of fries “and their signature (addictive) onion ‘tumbleweeds.’
“It was about a 20-minute ride home but the containers kept the food warm without getting soggy. Perfect burgers garnished with lettuce and tomato and the sides were still warm and crisp. Almost as good as being there! Support your local diner!!”
Bill Champagne calls The Red Blazer in Concord “the best restaurant for takeout ever.”
He said he called last week for takeout to celebrate his wife’s birthday. “I ordered the bacon wrapped scallops served over white rice (excellent!) And the broiled salmon with maple glazed butternut for a veggie. The salmon pieces were huge and delicious. Also ordered two large raspberry stuffed cupcakes also yummy. They even included a candle when I told them it was for my wife’s birthday.”
Marie King says Labelle Winery in Amherst is her favorite takeout restaurant these days.
“LaBelle has been serving Daily Meals with curbside pick-up since closing for COVID-19. The meals include rolls, soup, salad, a pasta dish and entrée. You can choose the option for 2 or 3-4 people. Owners Amy and Cesar have been focusing on comfort foods such as Chicken Pot Pie, Shepard Pie, and Mac & Cheese. Everything was delicious (and plentiful)!!
“The meals are well packaged and brought to your car by one of their smiling, friendly staff members. In addition to the food purchases, you can get their wines, local beers or any of their Winemaker’s Kitchen culinary items.”
To wrap up this week, Dana Sonia has high praise for the The Windmill in Concord, and not just because of the food:
“It is a family-owned restaurant and has been serving the community and NH for decades. They have always been very community oriented, serving thousands of free meals to people at Thanksgiving, supporting first responders even before the pandemic.
“The offer a full menu curbside and are in the kitchen all hours serving the public. I just saw a post from them this a.m. I think they are working day and night.”