YOU CAN SEE most of Zachary’s Chop House when you walk through the door: an open dining room with booths and tables and a bar in the back — a familiar blueprint for a restaurant located in a strip center.
This steak and seafood restaurant in Windham is located in the same plaza as a Chinese restaurant, a pizza place and a diner. From our table facing the window we could see the lights from the gas station across the parking lot outside.
Nothing fancy about this locale — except the food.
Owner Zachary “Zack” Woodard was the long-time chef of the restaurant’s previous incarnation, the Lobster Tail. He and his wife, Brandy, bought the business from former owner Mark Smith in 2016.
Over the summer, Woodard transformed the former seafood spot into an upscale steakhouse, with help from friend and regular patron, Sully Erna, the singer and guitarist of the rock band Godsmack. The newly renovated restaurant reopened as Zachary’s Chop House in late July.
While Zachary’s sports some new looks, the dining room has the vibe of a casual restaurant. Don’t mistake that for what you can expect from the food. If you add “Chop House” to your name, that means you’re shooting for the high end, and on this Zachary’s excels.
Everything we tasted during our recent visit, down to the crunch of fresh, nutty greens to a slice of caramelized onion, was bursting with flavor.
Why would you pay $5 for a single colossal shrimp? Try one here, and you won’t ask the question again. You should expect nothing less from a chef whose resume includes a stint as a commercial fisherman.
After ordering drinks, we started off with Zack’s Salad ($13), which included field greens, slices of cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and blueberries. (My lovely dining companion asked to nix the candied walnuts.)
It arrived with a house-made oil-based dressing that had a lemony zest. As our waitress had assured us, this was a large salad big enough for two people to share.
“Sharing” is the key at steak houses like this. Most of the entrees are served a la carte, with side dishes big enough for two that are sold separately.
We also ordered a Shrimp Cocktail, with a single shrimp for each of us. It’s not that we were skimping on the $5-a-piece shrimp — as pricey as that sounds — we just figured a couple of them twould be enough to complement the salad. And they were: plump, firm and fresh.
My dining companion chose Filet Mignon ($38) for her entree, ordering the 8-ounce tenderloin cooked medium. I chose the New Zealand Lamb Lolli Chops ($35), double-cut lamb rib chops also best served cooked medium. As a side to share, we chose the Potato Lyonnaise ($7), a dish of pan-fried potatoes and onions served in a cast-iron skillet. We each paired our dinners with a glass of red wine, choosing a California cab from the wine list.
The filet mignon was cooked perfectly and was melt-in-your-mouth tender. The lamb chops, nearly as delicious, required more finesse in cutting them from the bone and stripping away the fat (OK, so I did eat them like lollipops a couple of times.)
Fully satiated, we skipped dessert. All we had left to take home were a few potatoes and a lone lamb chop.
With drinks, tax and tip, our bill was nearly $200. While that may sound expensive, for this level of dining, we both considered it a good value. Zachary’s Chop House is the kind of place that makes every bite count.