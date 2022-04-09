Jeff Bois bought Stella Blu martini bar in downtown Nashua 7½ months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
He shifted to takeout and then outdoor dining in the summer of 2020. Concrete barriers blocking parking spaces on East Pearl Street gave the restaurant enough room for about 50 outdoor seats.
“It is really what kept us going,” said Bois, 46. The outdoor option remained popular in 2021.
While demand exists to continue expanded outdoor dining, many downtown businesses and residents oppose a proposed ordinance that would make it permanent for the next three years. The main objections are traffic congestion, limited public safety access and lack of convenient parking. Others say the barriers are ugly and that the dining areas sit vacant much of the time.
Those in favor, including Bois, say the expanded outdoor dining creates a destination, giving people a reason to come downtown.
Others want a compromise — fewer spaces blocked off, more formal patio options and a shorter season. Tim Cummings, the city’s economic development director, has presented options for “parklets,” which are often made of wood and steel and include plantings and other features, but for this season the concrete barriers are likely to return if approved.
The committee on infrastructure and planning and the economic development committee have vetted the plan and offered recommendations. The aldermen are set to take up the matter Tuesday night.
The city, which received hundreds of emails both for and against expanded outdoor dining, had hoped to resume outdoor dining by May 1. A petition includes hundreds of signatures from those who are opposed.
“It will probably be June at this point,” Bois said.
Cummings said downtown has “laid docile and sleepy” in years past.
“By using the public space in a higher and better use, in this case with extended outdoor dining, you are creating a built environment that makes a positive impact,” he said in an email to the Union Leader. “The energy creates this sense that there is a destination.”
Other cities including Concord, Manchester and Portsmouth are ready to go with outdoor dining on public streets.
The arguments against
Gary Wingate, former owner of Wingate’s Pharmacy & Compounding in Nashua, says changes need to be made, especially now that restaurants are allowed to operate at full capacity indoors. He said he supports dining on the sidewalk, but the expanded outdoor seating no longer makes sense.
The spaces typically turn around about three times in an hour with customers, he said.
“A lot of the restaurants aren’t even open for lunch,” he said. “All these businesses need to have a fair shake at how you balance the parking downtown.”
Merchants were supportive of expanded dining during the height of the pandemic.
But last summer, they started calling for the barriers’ removal. Traffic flow on Main Street has been reduced to one lane in each direction, which creates traffic jams, Wingate said.
Some wrote to aldermen complaining about ambulances being delayed getting through downtown because of the barriers.
Positive in Portsmouth
In Portsmouth, outdoor dining runs until Nov. 27. The fees were set at $5 a square foot for café area (minimum $1,000) and $1,500 per parking space. Travel lanes also are $5 a square foot and a minimum $1,000.
Restaurants will be allowed to use parking spaces, public ways or the sidewalk in front of their storefront, but can expand further with approval from nearby businesses.
The Goat restaurant on Congress Street in Portsmouth plans to open its outdoor patio in the travel lane. (There are no parking spaces on its section of Congress Street.) Locations in Hampton and Manchester have large private patios.
Owner Al Fleury called the expanded outdoor dining a “game changer” for business during COVID. The patio allowed the restaurant to hire two additional servers.
“We did not have any outdoor dining options,” he said. “It was the only thing we were missing at the Goat in Portsmouth.”
He said customers really like it. The glass doors open up into the sidewalk.
“It allows the music and the positive energy to spill out into the streets,” Fleury said. “It was exactly what that cityscape needed. It changed Portsmouth for the better.”
The design of the patio includes wooden banquette seating and high-top stools. The restaurant bought heaters for colder days.
“If anything good came out of the COVID experience I think this changed our business for the better,” Fleury said. “I think it is going to do so long-term. It was a silver lining of COVID I am grateful for.”
Nashua’s Wingate supports the Portsmouth model with dining in front of the boundary of the business and “abutter approval,” with restaurants paying for use of the space. A fee would limit the number of barriers going up.
Boosting nearby businesses
Bois said a new plan for expanded outdoor dining will eliminate only 2% of parking spaces in downtown Nashua. Studies show 50% of public parking goes unused.
He said he spoke to some shop owners who have seen a boost in sales because of the uptick in foot traffic downtown.
“It’s not really about the restaurants, it’s about the residents,” Bois said. “People want it.”
He said he wouldn’t go through the trouble of opening a patio if his customers didn’t want it.
Thriving restaurants help create jobs and boosts tax revenue, Bois said. The city saw a jump of about $2 million between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 in revenue from the state’s meals and room tax. The city is set to get $6.5 million from that tax this year, according to state data.
Without the parking spaces, Stella Blu could accommodate only six sidewalk seats.
“We’ve already had multiple people on Friday and Saturdays, ‘Do you guys have outdoor seating yet?’” Bois said.
Manchester likes trend
Last week, Manchester’s aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic agreed to continue the Queen City’s program, with a $420 fee per parking space. Businesses can secure up to three spaces. The program will run from May 1 through Oct. 31.
The proposal needs to go before the full board of mayor and aldermen.
Expanded outdoor dining in 2020 and 2021 enabled restaurants to expand their footprints while COVID-19 lingered, with its indoor dining restrictions and required social distancing.
“For 2020 and 2021, it was absolutely necessary, a key factor in a lot of our small businesses surviving,” said Jodie Nazaka, Manchester’s economic development director. “Moving forward it sets the stage for a lot of new trends that we are seeing across the country.”
It turned out people also enjoyed it.
“We are seeing livelier downtowns,” she said. “We are seeing a lot of the barriers being decorated with local artwork. It is creating a new sense of place in the community and activating a lot of the sidewalks in more unique ways than they have been in the past.”
Some restaurants likely will not choose to apply for the expanded outdoor dining because of staffing, Nazaka said.
So far, Manchester has heard few complaints.
Concord ready to go
On April 15, restaurants in Concord can begin outdoor dining for the season, which runs until Nov. 15. The City Council recently approved a permanent outdoor dining policy, which includes public sidewalks, squares, city properties and parking spaces.
Carlos Baia, deputy city manager, said the downtown was redone in 2017 with an emphasis on taking advantage of sidewalks for multiple uses, including outdoor dining. The expanded outdoor dining in sidewalk bumpouts and parking spaces was allowed temporarily the past two years because of the pandemic.
The City Council also grappled with the loss in parking spaces through an ad hoc committee. Concord will charge $3 a square foot for parking spaces.
“It is a draw,” Baia said. “We used to have 5-foot sidewalks, and now certain areas of our sidewalks are up to, in some places, nearly 20 feet. That was done to encourage greater use of that public use and it has proven to be very attractive to the community as a whole.”
Unlike other cities, Concord requires water filled plastic barriers to block parking spaces.
“The use of parking is always tricky in any community,” he said. The spaces in front of a restaurant is what the city will consider and maybe a little larger if neighbors agree to it, Baia said.
Stella Blu’s Bois, who grew up in Nashua, said downtown was a “ghost town” at one point but has recently seen an upswing.
Restaurants, including Stella Blu, which opened 13 years ago, have helped to bring more vibrancy. He said downtown should be a place to go, not drive through.
“The Nashua community wants this,” he said. “The summers around here are precious.”