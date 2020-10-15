Hampton’s new Instabar was an instant hit.
For Shane Pine, owner of Shane’s BBQ Tex-Mex, it was a funky way to bring outdoor dining to his Austin-style restaurant during a summer that was under the constant cloud of COVID-19.
Billed as the “Happiest Place in Hampton,” Instabar was created in the restaurant’s rear patio area by adding colorful Instagrammable art murals, strings of lights, a refurbished old camper that’s now a spot for conversation, and a walkway with messages like, “Stop here. Smile and appreciate life for a moment.”
The hope was that patrons would enjoy some food and drink while listening to live music and snap selfies to post on Instagram, a popular social media platform.
“It was a very unique business concept that wasn’t around here. During the beginning stages of COVID, when we started to flex and open up the economy in New Hampshire, it was a different place to have an outdoor experience of dining. Everything back there we tried to have some type of unique, cool, artistic value that someone would be compelled to take a picture of and post on Instagram,” Pine said Wednesday.
Pine is one of many restaurant owners who has tried to find ways to create new outside dining experiences because of limited indoor seating capacity amid the pandemic.
Carrie Upton, co-owner of the Thirsty Moose Taphouse, said outside dining was a boost to summer business.
“It was a big help and it seemed like a lot of people were trying to be flexible and work with us because they wanted to see us be successful with it,” said Upton, whose restaurants are located in Dover, Exeter, Manchester, Merrimack and Portsmouth.
Upton said the restaurant has ordered blankets and extra sweatshirts to sell in hopes that patrons will bundle up and continue to dine outside. Some Thirsty Moose locations have outside heaters as well, and more may be added.
“If people want to go out there, we’re going to let them,” she said.
Tuscan Market in Salem created an outdoor dining room with a bar — and furniture from inside the restaurant — under a tent.
“We created a whole outdoor tented experience,” said Edwin Santana, director of sales and marketing for Tuscan Brands.
Tuscan Market plans to keep its outdoor dining open as long as the weather allows. Santana said the restaurant is considering creating an ice bar with sculptures that patrons could enjoy while having appetizers and drinks in their coats.
Mike Somers, president and chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant, said the hope is that restaurants will be able to convince customers to eat indoors as winter approaches with various safety measures such as plexiglass barriers and social distancing.
“A lot of restaurants are hoping beyond hope that they can continue to entice guests to dine outdoors, but when it gets to 25 degrees and the wind is blowing, it’s going to be awfully hard to convince folks to sit outside. I think it’s going to have a shelf life and I think it’s going to be relatively quick,” he said.
Lawsuit on the side
Instabar appears to have been so successful since opening in May that Pine could expand the business concept in the future. In the meantime, a legal battle is going on behind the scenes.
Pine recently filed a lawsuit against a friend that he says was hired as a consultant to redesign and rebrand his restaurant at 61 High St.
The suit in Rockingham County Superior Court accuses Scott Millette of trademark infringement, breach of contract, and fraud.
According to the suit, Pine hired Millette in December 2019 for $600 a week to help with redesigning the restaurant’s interior. Pine asked Millette to develop the outdoor area as part of a “team approach” with other employees, the suit said.
In the suit, Pine claims Millette was asked to purchase the domain name “Instabar” on his behalf and use the company’s credit card to pay for it. However, Pine later learned after Millette quit that he bought it with his own money and put it under his own name, the suit said.
Pine also claims that he directed Millette to pursue trademark and trade name protection on his behalf, but instead, Millette filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under his own name.
In an interview Wednesday, Pine said some “very valuable components of establishing the business were unknowingly put into (Millette’s) name and we’re just trying to get my rightful property back.”
Millette, who lives in Portsmouth, referred all questions to his Dover attorney, Matthew Stachowske, who said Instabar was Millette’s artistic creation.
“We’ve reviewed the complaint. We refute the allegations. We look forward to filing a response,” he said.
While the fight over ownership of the Instabar name plays out in court, Pine hopes that its success will continue.
Dover musician David Corson is hopeful, too. He’s been performing there three times a week since Instabar opened.
“It was really fun throughout the whole summer. Lots of younger people back home from college finally got to escape their houses and come back here,” Corson said.