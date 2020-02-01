PORTSMOUTH — Just because the New England Patriots are not playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday doesn’t mean there won’t be lots of people partying on the Seacoast.
“I’m super pumped to get together with people and enjoy good food,” said David Vargas, Vida Cantina’s owner and executive chef.
Vida Cantina, on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth, offers game day catering for local Super Bowl house parties. Pick-up platters include buffalo chicken wings, chimichangas, chile con queso, chorizo potato skins and a taco bar.
One of the restaurant’s crowd pleasers every year is their local pig head platter.
“They’re always a bit hit with Super Bowl parties. Who doesn’t love a person showing up with a pig’s head?” Vargas said.
The platter is $49 and comes with a salsa flight, cilantro, onion, limes and house tortillas.
Vargas and Executive Chef William Myska are part-owners of Ore Nell’s Barbeque in Kittery, Maine. They will be open on Super Bowl night, and Myska said people will be able to view the game from every seat in the restaurant.
At Ore Nell’s, they will be offering specialty mocktails made with CBD.
Smoked Ginger is made with housemade ginger and lemon syrup, coconut milk, fresh mango puree and CBD oil.
Maple Haze is made with smoked Maine maple syrup, rosemary-infused ginger beer, lemonade and CBD oil.
They also have a specialty cocktail on the menu called the Winter Warmer, which is made with smoked beet and pineapple juice, lime, triple sec and housemade ginger simple syrup.
Happy Hour will be all day long with 16-ounce Shiner Bock cans at $4.
Ore Nell’s, which is named after Myska’s 92-year-old grandmother, also offers catering for house parties. Some of the offerings include smoked de arbol chicken wings, brisket chili, queso dip and Old Bay fried pickles.
Brisket is $24 per pound, pulled pork is $18 per pound and ribs are $26.50 per rack.
Myska said the Super Bowl is a festive time for everyone, even those who are just watching it for the commercials.
“It’s a great time to be able to carnivore up, break bread with friends and have a beer,” Myska said.
The Beach Plum restaurants on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth and at Brickyard Square in Epping have platters of finger sandwiches, which are popular for catered parties.
“Out of the mini sandwiches, I would say the lobster rolls and chicken cranberry walnut salad sandwiches are the two most popular platters,” said Lorraine Petrini, director of marketing. “You can get a dozen mini lobster rolls for under $100.”
On Sunday, people can get 13 mini lobster rolls for $89.99 plus tax. They are typically $7.99 each.
For some Seacoast establishments, it’s all about the drink specials on Super Bowl Sunday.
Ri Ra Irish Pub in Portsmouth’s Market Square is a favorite of the locals and will have the game on all of their televisions, including the big screen above the bar.
Drink specials include $4 Bud Lights.
Drink specials at IKKO Japanese Sushi & Steak House on Lafayette Road include 16-ounce Sapporo and Bud Light draft beers for $3. They also will have their televisions tuned in to the game.
At IKKO, they will be running a special on sushi all day.
One of Portsmouth newer establishments, Luigi’s West End Pizzeria on Islington Street, is owned by Chef Matt Louis, who is known for his two other Portsmouth restaurants, Moxy and The Franklin. Those two restaurants will be closed on Sunday.
Super Bowl specials at Luigi’s include buffalo, Korean barbecue, salt and vinegar, Parmesan garlic or hot honey chicken wings for $9 per dozen.
Take out or delivery specials include a large specialty pizza and a dozen wings for $25.
“We have a couple great TVs and a large cozy bar that is ideal for watching the game and having a great time, only thing missing is TB12!” Louis said.
Super Bowl LIV will decide the champion for the NFL’s 100th season.
The game will start at 6:30 p.m. on Fox and features a match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing in the halftime show.