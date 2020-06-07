LITTLETON — Brian Fisher spent most of the 2010s as the drummer in the punk-rock band Off With Their Heads, touring the world and having a generally good time before realizing that what he really wanted to do was cook innovative poutine.
Known as the signature dish of Quebec, poutine consists of French fries, gravy and cheese curds.
Outside of Quebec, poutine is also often found on the menus of eateries in communities with large Francophone populations.
But until Vulgar Display of Poutine — run by Fisher and his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Shepard — opened last August in Island Pond, Vt., there were no restaurants in the region focused exclusively on poutine. The restaurant offers both the traditional “mess” as well as vegan and gluten-free options and numerous toppings.
Fisher and Shepard are poised to open a new Vulgar Display of Poutine location in July at the Thayers Inn space most recently occupied by the Smith Brothers Tavern. Depending on what pandemic restrictions are in place next month, the new space may open for take-out only or some combination of that and outdoor dining.
Named after an album by Pantera, Fisher’s favorite musical group, Vulgar Display of Poutine was rocking it in Island Pond, he said, until the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants and many other businesses to close their doors.
Fisher and Shepard heard about the upcoming vacancy at Thayers Inn and jumped at the chance to acquire the space.
A graduate of Tewksbury (Mass.) Memorial High School, Fisher had “no interest” in going to a “regular” college and instead enrolled at the now defunct Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Dover, where he earned an associate’s degree in culinary science.
At the time, Fisher was playing in a band that crossed paths with many other bands while on tour, including Off With Their Heads. Fisher said he was contacted by OWTH, who needed a fill-in drummer and guitarist. He and his cousin, Jim Domenici, joined the band.
“It was supposed to be a one-time thing,” Fisher said with a laugh, “but it lasted seven months.” Fisher then became a full member of OWTH for eight years, sometimes touring for as long as 10 months per year.
“I filed my taxes as a professional musician,” he said proudly.
Nonetheless, Fisher grew weary of being on the road and decided he needed to come up with a side gig.
“I had enjoyed poutine everywhere” he had it, Fisher said, but going into the business of making and selling it was more about cool, level-headedness than inflamed passion.
“There’s no story of ‘Oh my God,’ I fell down and had a revelation” about poutine, he said. Rather, there was the quiet understanding that of all the foods around which to base a restaurant, no one had yet chosen poutine, despite its popularity in the Northeast.
After doing a “pop-up” event in Massachusetts, Fisher and Shepard entered and won the inaugural NH PoutineFest in 2016, serving a poutine topped with pork shoulder, bacon, onion, jam, scallions and mushrooms.
“It was our second service ever,” said Shepard, and the victory convinced them they were onto something good. After three years of dragging a tent and portable kitchen around to build their business, the couple decided they needed a permanent location.
The poutine you’ll get at Vulgar Display of Poutine is “very savory, very hearty,” said Fisher, and is intended to be delicious from start to finish.
“We cut our fries on the thick side,” he said, which allows the taters to “stand up better to the gravy.”
“Our whole mission is to make the first bite as good as the last,” said Fisher, whether it’s of the deconstructed Big Mac, the buffalo chicken or any of the eight or more toppings available at the Littleton restaurant when it opens.
But the menu will change frequently, often seasonally, driven by the beat of Fisher’s creativity.
“There’s a million poutines that I want to do,” he said.