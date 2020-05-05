The Puritan Backroom restaurant will reopen for takeout business on Wednesday after being closed since April 1 for repair work following a kitchen fire.
Management announced the reopening in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff is our priority, which is why we’re opening with a new process for easy, no-contact takeout,” the announcement said. “We look forward to serving you.”
“The decision to close temporarily last month was a difficult one but we took that time to reconstruct in preparation for full dining operations in the future, while reevaluating our processes for serving customers in the safest way possible during the current health crisis,” said Puritan Backroom co-owner Eric Zink in a statement. “We’re humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes from our Puritan family. We have missed our customers dearly and look forward to welcoming them back with our new, streamlined process for takeout.”
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu announced restaurants will be allowed to open outdoor dining areas starting May 18, if they’re set up in a way to allow diners to provide at least 6 feet of spacing between diners at another table. No more than six people will be allowed at a table.
Restaurants can expand to outdoor spaces, including parking spaces and lawns, if seating can be set up safely.
Management at the Puritan said they are not planning to pursue outdoor dining, opting instead to focus on providing a new process for takeout to their guests, and plan to increase order capacity and hours moving forward.
According to the Facebook post, a new modified menu is available for takeout. It can be found on puritanbackroom.com and Facebook.
Orders can be placed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for same-day pickup. A limited number of orders and pickup times are available, and a minimum order of $25 is required.
Orders may be picked up at assigned times between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through a new “drive-through” system.
Customers will enter the Puritan from Hooksett Road, then follow the line of cars to the takeout entrance. Customers are advised to remain in their cars, and a Puritan employee will place the order in their vehicles. Cars will then exit the lot onto Hooksett Road.
The Puritan Backroom restaurant briefly closed March 25 after a portion of the restaurant filled with smoke overnight, likely from an electrical fire.
Store owner Arthur Pappas said he discovered the smoke when he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to open up on Wednesday, March 25.
The Manchester Fire Department responded with a full first-alarm response — four engines, two ladder trucks and a rescue company, according to a news release.
The fire was in an interior wall that separates the office from the kitchen line, Pappas said. The Fire Department estimated damage at $80,000.