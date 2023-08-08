Asian Mango Salad

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

We’re in the middle of mango season. These sweet, juicy fruits are a real treat. I added them to an Asian-style salad for a refreshing summer dinner. It’s a quick vegetarian meal. Crunchy noodles and peanuts add texture and flavor.

Here are some tips on how to handle a mango. Mangoes continue to ripen after they are picked. Keep them at room temperature until they yield to gentle pressure. To speed up the ripening, place mangoes in a covered bowl or paper bag.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”