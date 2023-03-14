FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Around this time of year with St. Patty’s Day coming up, shepherd’s pie comes to mind. The pie has a savory meat filling topped with mashed potatoes and cheese. It’s usually made with lamb or ground lamb, but it is also made with ground beef and then called cottage pie. There’s always a discussion whether the pies are Irish or English. The answer is both. Either way, enjoy this quick dinner.

I used 95% lean ground beef. If you prefer lamb, ask the butcher for lamb cubes cut from the leg and cut these into half-inch cubes.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.