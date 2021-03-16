A whiskey-based sauce over pork tenderloin cutlets is a perfect meal to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. “Water of life,” better known as whiskey, is believed to have been first distilled in Ireland. It is certainly very much a part of the Irish culture.
The balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts take only 2 minutes to make in the microwave.
Whiskey Mustard-Crusted Pork
- 3/4 pound pork tenderloin
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1/2 cup whiskey
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 slices whole grain baguette
Remove visible fat from tenderloin and cut into 1-inch thick slices. Flatten the slices with a meat bat or the bottom of a heavy skillet to about 1/4 to 1/2-inch thick. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 2 minutes, turn over and brown 2 more minutes. Remove to a plate and add the whiskey to the skillet. Bring to a boil, add water, sugar and mustard. Raise heat and cook stirring to make a smooth sauce, about 3 minutes.
The sauce will thicken. Cook a little longer, if needed. Return pork to skillet and warm in sauce for a minute. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Serve the pork with the sauce spooned on top.
Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts
- 2 cups Brussels sprouts, cut in half
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place Brussels sprouts in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Mix oil and vinegar together in a small bowl and add to the hot sprouts.
Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.