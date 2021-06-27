IF YOU ARE in search of the “Best Barbecue” and “Best Chicken Wings,” you do not need to look any further than Smoke N’ Butts BBQ, voted the Gold winner in this year’s Union Leader Readers’ Choice poll. Owner/operator Joe Lapietro responded to the honor with shock and gratitude.
“I was extremely shocked and thankful to all our customers and fans,” he said. “I was so happy and in disbelief that we beat out the big guys. It just solidifies to me that I know we are making great food and people love it.
Lapietro described his operation as “very small and family-run,” characteristics that he feels help keep their quality high.
“We are able to hear direct feedback from our customers and change things if we need to,” he said.
“We are able to let customers try samples of new items and see how they react … At least once a week, I will get a call from a customer telling me how great everything was and how happy they are with our food.”
All this barbecue goodness is sold out of a mobile food truck parked on Main Street in Candia. The locals know, and the now the rest of the state will know, to bring their appetite to the trailer.
Cutting corners is not an option for Smoke N’ Butts BBQ either, as Lapietro said they use expensive ingredients like honey on their ribs. They even cut their own cabbage for their family recipe sweet and sour style coleslaw “to ensure it stays crunchy with every bite.”
“You don’t need BBQ sauce on our meats to make them taste delicious,” he added. “That was the driving factor for me to start this business and something that motivates me to not cut corners.”
Lapietro also experiments with flavors, too.
“We don’t just stick to one style of BBQ,” he said. “We take a mix of different styles and techniques to make something different.”
His greatest joy is when he sees a customer’s face “light up with joy.”
“It gives me a sense of accomplishment and joy when I see someone has enjoyed our food,” he said.
And he feels like it’s going to be a great summer.
“Our customers are happy to be out again and extremely happy to see us open,” he explained. “This year has been increasingly busy for us with catering orders and an increasing amount of pick up orders as the weather gets nicer.”
For Lapietro, though, there would not be a future for Smoke N’ Butts BBQ without all the support it has received over the years.
“I can’t thank my family and our dedicated and loyal customers enough for all the support,” he said. “I was born and raised in New Hampshire, and I love this state with every fiber of my being, and I am very proud to have been voted number one by the people of my home state.”
To learn more about Smoke N’ Butts, including catering and to-go options, visit smokenbuttsbbq.com.