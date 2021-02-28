WHAT’S YOUR DEFINITION of a “hearty breakfast”? Is it ham and eggs? An overstuffed omelet? A hefty stack of pancakes?
Whatever meal jumpstarts your day, Stubby’s Diner, gold winner of the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Reader’s Choice in the “hearty breakfast” category, and silver winner Polly’s Pancake Parlor, can give you all that, plus extra to take home.
Polly’s, in Sugar Hill, and Stubby’s, in Candia, share vital similarities: Both are longstanding diners with signature dishes, large servings, and a healthy contingent of loyal regulars. Both put bacon on a high pedestal. But both are uniquely their own.
Polly’s history
The family-owned Polly’s Pancake Parlor was established in 1938 by Lucy Hildreth Dexter and Wilfred “Sugar Bill” Dexter during the Great Depression, beginning as a tea house. Several years after Lucy’s death, Sugar Bill married Pauline Taylor, from whom Polly’s gets its name.
Since 1981, Polly’s has been run by granddaughter Kathie Aldrich Côté and her husband Dennis Côté, and serves homemade pancakes, waffles, bread, muffins, and plenty of maple syrup.
Custom pancakes
In fact, one of Polly’s signature offerings is a maple “flight” in three forms: maple syrup, maple sugar, and maple cream, all from Fuller’s Sugarhouse in Lancaster. The maple products can be added to six homemade pancake batters: buttermilk, buckwheat, whole wheat, corn meal, oatmeal and gingerbread. A gluten-free/vegan pancake is another option. Three add-ins — blueberry, coconut and walnut — round out the pancake presentation.
Aldrich Côté explained how, given this variety, people can custom-design their pancakes.
“(Customers) can get, for example, plain with blueberry, buckwheat with walnut, and cornmeal with coconut. That gives them a chance to taste all the different batters.”
More maple indulgences
The impressive-sounding maple bacon biscuit features meats from North Country Smokehouse in Claremont.
“It’s like an upside-down cake, but with this maple butter bacon topping on top. Lots of people will get those as an appetizer before they have their meal,” said Aldrich Côté.
Another indulgence: “maple hurricane sauce” drizzled over waffles.
“Lots of people will order a scoop of ice cream and they’ll get this ‘maple hurricane sauce’ on top. That’s maple syrup, apples, and butter. It’s cooked so that it makes a syrupy, apple-type topping. It’s really yummy on top of a waffle,” she said.
Former New York residents Leon and Alice Arazny first found Polly’s while looking for a home in town. It soon became part of their house-hunting routine.
“During our almost weekly visits to New Hampshire to look for land, we made a habit of stopping at Polly’s for breakfast. The quality of the food was comparable to a five-star restaurant in Manhattan,” Leon Arazny said.
If you’re new to Polly’s, Arazny has a few recommendations.
“I always recommend to first-time visitors ‘Kathie’s Combo.’ (three pancake samplers with eggs, any style, and a choice of meat — bacon, smoked bacon, or smoked ham.) The desserts are to die for. Be sure to ask for maple pepper, which is great on eggs, topped with local Harman’s cheddar cheese,” Arazny said.
Arazny says the service at Polly’s never disappoints, right down to their coffee, which he calls the best in the North Country.
“My cup is never left empty,” he says.
Stubby’s start
Stubby’s Diner is a family-owned business run by Cheri Desrosiers Gilbert and Dave Gilbert. It originally opened in 1985 by Dave’s dad, Richard “Stubby” Gilbert, a former Candia police officer and selectman. Dave Gilbert took over the business after Stubby’s retirement in 1997, cutting short his own career as an electrician to take over the chef duties.
“I enjoy cooking. So I started working for my father and it just kind of fit,” he said.
Desrosiers Gilbert runs the marketing side while Gilbert is the sole chef. The arrangement suits him best, as he craves consistency and order.
“My over-easy eggs, if they’re not white, I really get frustrated. I like my food to look clean and neat,” Gilbert said.
Big and hearty
When asked what a “hearty breakfast” might be at Stubby’s, both suggested the “Humongous Trashcan” omelet, filled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese and homemade chili. The “Big Boy” breakfast is three eggs, home fries or beans, toast, and a choice of meat like bacon, sausage, ham, corned beef hash or steak.
Another “hearty breakfast” option: pancakes the size of saucers.
“If you get the large stack of pancakes, you get like three pancakes that are probably almost 7 to 8 inches around. It pretty much fills the plate,” he said.
Given Stubby’s uses terms like “humongous,” and “big” in their menu, you get the sense that Gilbert is a fan of serving large portions.
“I always have this habit of loading up the plate with a lot of food. That’s probably where the ‘hearty breakfast’ part comes in. I want (the plate) to be full. If it’s not full, I don’t think people are getting their money’s worth,” said Gilbert.
Essential bacon
Just like Polly’s, bacon is an essential ingredient at Stubby’s, sometimes appearing perched on top of meatloaf or draped over a maple glazed bacon donut.
“On Thursdays I do a meatloaf dinner, which I cover with bacon. If I don’t sell it on Thursday, everyone orders meatloaf and eggs. I slice it thin and fry the meatloaf. I found bacon goes very good in a lot of stuff.”
The meat also appears in one of the menu’s newer additions: homemade donuts.
“Flavors include plain, cinnamon sugar, chocolate covered, (and) maple glaze, to which bacon is put on top,” said Desrosiers Gilbert.
Other popular choices are “jumbo” cinnamon buns and espresso-chip muffins.
“They’re enormous. They smell amazing when they come out of the oven,” Desrosiers Gilbert said.
Stubby’s stayed open during the coronavirus lockdown by getting a little creative.
“I have a drive-thru now, which is kind of ironic, because my dad always wanted to do it when he first started. That’s worked out very well,” Gilbert said.
Special feel
Regular customer Bob Stout, of Candia, agrees that Stubby’s has that special hometown feel.
“David goes out of his way to make anything you want,” Stout said, adding that conversations stay lively at Stubby’s.
“You can speak a little politics, you can speak a little sports, there’s a great variety, people are not bashful about their opinions. It’s just a pleasant place to go,” said Stout.
“As old-fashioned as Stubby’s is, — he still uses wax paper plates — the food is unbelievably good, and reasonably priced,” Stout added.
“We’re just your basic hole-in-the-wall diner. Nothing fancy,” Gilbert said.
The couple wanted to thank customers for their support during the COVID crisis.
“We had some wonderful customers who just came and supported us in ways that you couldn’t even imagine. My husband would come home certain days, and I would be in tears because a customer had given him a thousand dollars to help us get through,” said Desrosiers Gilbert.
“I was quite surprised how generous people were,” said Gilbert.
Stubby’s Diner is at 26 Old Manchester Road, Candia. Call 483-5581 for more information. Polly’s Pancake Parlor is at 672 Route 117 in Sugar Hill. Call 823-5575.