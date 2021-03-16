Keith Murphy is feeling much better about St. Patrick’s Day compared with last year.
“About this time last year I was finding out that my world was over,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Taproom on Elm Street in Manchester and Murphy’s Taproom and Carriage House in Bedford, was staring down ruin on March 16, 2020. He had 2,000 pounds of corned beef and 120 kegs of beer ready for what would usually be the busiest day of his year.
On March 16, Gov. Chris Sununu ordered restaurant dining rooms and bars closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
That night, diners flooded their favorite restaurants to get one last meal — and drink one last Guinness, green beer or whiskey — before restaurants were forced into takeout-only service.
On St. Patrick’s Day 2020, Murphy said, he sold all the corned beef with takeout orders — but he had to dump the beer. There was no live music, no standing-room-only crowd.
Today, the vibe at Manchester’s Irish bars will be different from years past, but it sure beats being limited to takeout, Murphy said.
This March, diners are beginning to return to restaurants in force, particularly as more Granite Staters are vaccinated.
At the Puritan Backroom, bartender Daria Forcione said the restaurant has gotten busier over the last month. More people are getting the vaccine, and she said people feel comfortable in a restaurant that takes social distancing and mask-wearing seriously.
Dining at the bar, Joanne Daigle said that kind of conscientiousness has kept her coming to the Backroom while she waited for her COVID-19 shot.
Now, Daigle said, her second shot is just a few weeks away. Maybe she’ll go bar-hopping on Cinco de Mayo, she said.
“I’m willing to wear the mask, whatever,” Daigle said. “Just to have that fun!”
Restaurateurs are doing everything they can to provide that fun while adhering to COVID regulations and helping people feel safer.
Live Irish music will be back at Murphy’s this morning, Murphy said, and the patio will open for those still uncomfortable gathering inside.
Murphy expects to sell out the 2,000 pounds of corned beef he orders every St. Patrick’s Day, with the Manchester taproom opening at 5:30 a.m. for breakfast and the Bedford location serving boiled dinners starting at 10:30 a.m. A few blocks north on Elm Street, the Shaskeen Irish Pub and Restaurant will open at 6 a.m.
The biggest change for both bars: No standing allowed. “Most St. Patrick’s Days we’ve got standing room only in here,” Murphy said. State regulations for restaurant reopening will require everyone to be seated, and restaurant owners expect the State Liquor Commission out in force Wednesday to check compliance.
On Tuesday morning, Doug Taylor of Manchester picked up an order of corned beef and cabbage at Moe Joe’s Family Restaurant on Candia Road. He and his wife, Linda, always order from multiple restaurants the week of St. Patrick’s Day.
“We’ve only had one vaccine dose so we aren’t eating out at restaurants yet,” Taylor said. They plan to order from Auburn Tavern and have a low-key night at home Wednesday.
“I’ll have some sort of a drink with it I’m sure,” he said with a chuckle.
Co-owner Joe Teixeira said the restaurant sold only about a quarter of its corned beef for takeout last year. He expects to be much busier this year.
Teixeira has noticed more people are feeling comfortable indoors, especially for breakfast on the weekends. Murphy has noticed an upswing too.
“I think it is a combination of people who have been vaccinated, people who have already had COVID and people who have decided to get on with their lives,” he said.
Backroom hostess Christine Biron said she’s happy to have more people dining in restaurants in recent weeks. But she is looking forward to the day when people can really let loose, and not worry about a deadly virus.
Maybe 2022.
“Elm Street during St. Paddy’s Day is crazy,” Biron said. “I would like to see that atmosphere again.”