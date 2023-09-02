A view of durum wheat crop near Acadia Valley, Alberta
A view of durum wheat crop near Acadia Valley, Alberta as it stands shorter than normal and produced fewer kernels than normal due to dry conditions, Canada August 28, 2023.  

PARIS/WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Pasta lovers must brace to pay even higher prices for their favorite dish, as drought in Canada and bad weather in Europe damages crops of durum wheat and reduces supplies available to flour millers and food companies.

Italy's government called a crisis meeting in May as prices for the staple food jumped by more than double the national inflation rate. With global production of durum wheat headed for a 22-year low, Italy's famed pasta makers have had to turn to unusual suppliers such as Turkey for their main ingredient.

Hard times for Italy pasta makers as durum wheat supplies go soft

A worker at the Italian pasta maker De Cecco's factory prepares pasta in Fara San Martino, Italy, November 29, 2021. Pasta makers are fearful of a substantial supply squeeze in the coming months after this summer's durum wheat price shock, as the market runs out of ways to offset a dire harvest in top exporter Canada. Picture taken November 29, 2021.  
